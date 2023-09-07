Last Updated:

Haddi, A Time Called You, Virgin River 5: OTT Titles Streaming This Weekend

From Haddi and A Time Called You to The Black Demon and Virgin River, take a look at the web series, films and K-Dramas to watch this weekend. 

Others
 
| Written By
Digital Desk
From Haddi, A Time Called You and The Black Demon, take a look at web series, films and K-Dramas titles to watch this weekend. 

Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Haddi will release on Zee5 on September 7. 

The fifth season of Virgin River will begin streaming from September 7 on Netflix. The story revolves around Melinda who relocates from LA to Northern California to mark new beginnings. 

Oilman Paul Sturges' family vacation turns into a living nightmare when they encounter a gigantic megalodon shark. The Black Demon will release on September 7 on Netflix. 

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight is an American CG-animated streaming television series that will be released on September 7 on Netflix. 

Set n a fictional housing estate in east London, Top Boy follows the lives of drug dealers Dushane (Ashley Walters) and Sully (Kane Robinson). The final six episodes of Top Boy S3 will drop on Sept 7.

Starring Lee Min goo, Ahn Hyo Seop and Jeon Yeo Been, A Time Called You will release on September 8, 2023. 

Arthdal Chronicles: The Sword of Aramun Season 2 will begin streaming on September 9 on Netflix. 

