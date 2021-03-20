Hair Stylist Sapna Bhavnani Approaches Police After Receiving Death Threats, Files FIR

Hairstylist Sapna Bhavnani approached the police after she received death threats on her phone. Taking to her Twitter handle, Sapna shared the copy of the FIR that she filed against the woman who called her twice on her phone.

Bhavnani revealed that the woman first mentioned 'Kabir', her ex, and later went on to abuse her. In the screenshot attached, Sapna revealed the woman's number and got to know that person calling was from Punjab. READ | On Karachi Sweets row, unhappy Sapna Bhavnani blames left-liberals, makes a purchase

This is a developing story and updates are awaited from the cops.

Thank you for filing the FIR @MumbaiPolice

Waiting to see action taken on this woman who called me today and gave me death threats after revealing that she knows my ex Kabir. Since I put the HC order online I have been a target of harassment again but #notafraid pic.twitter.com/P5qpHxCDrj — ð•“ð•¦ð•žð•“ð•’ð•š ð•œð•š ð•£ð•’ð•Ÿð•š (@sapnabhavnani) March 19, 2021

FIR filed against the woman who called me twice today from 9888147839 and gave me death threats. The cops did a quick search and the number was from punjab .. Bingo. pic.twitter.com/uTMi7jyZlC — ð•“ð•¦ð•žð•“ð•’ð•š ð•œð•š ð•£ð•’ð•Ÿð•š (@sapnabhavnani) March 19, 2021

#FIR has been recorded today @ #Bandra Police Station @MumbaiPolice I do not appreciate death threats & I have full faith in the cops to find this woman who called me & first mentioned “kabir” and then went to abuse me. 2nd call was a death threat. I cut the call both times. pic.twitter.com/ynHEOrBmAA — ð•“ð•¦ð•žð•“ð•’ð•š ð•œð•š ð•£ð•’ð•Ÿð•š (@sapnabhavnani) March 19, 2021

Meanwhile, Bhavnani hit headlines in September 2020 after she said that she is "ready" to file an official complaint against a man who has "physically, mentally, and sexually" abused her. She also said that she received threats and was asked to remain silent. In a swift response, NCW chief Rekha Sharma asked her to send her a detailed complaint or file a complaint online.

'I forgot I had a voice'

Taking to Twitter, Bhavnani said, "Early morning in Kashmir and #MeToo is trending." Continuing further, she tagged National Commission for Women chief Rekha Sharma and said, "I think I am ready to file an official complaint against a man who physically, mentally and sexually abused me and then tried to silence me by threats .. How should I start the process with."

After thanking Rekha Sharma, Sapna Bhavnani said that she has been "so silent" with her own story that she forgot she had a voice.