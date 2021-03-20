Last Updated:

Hair Stylist Sapna Bhavnani Approaches Police After Receiving Death Threats, Files FIR

Taking to her Twitter handle, celebrity hairstylist Sapna Bhavnani shared the copy of the FIR that she filed against the woman who called her twice. Read —

Written By
Chetna Kapoor
Sapna Bhavnani

Hairstylist Sapna Bhavnani approached the police after she received death threats on her phone. Taking to her Twitter handle, Sapna shared the copy of the FIR that she filed against the woman who called her twice on her phone.

READ | Sapna Bhavnani says, 'Censorship killing the vibe' after FIR against Milind Soman

Bhavnani revealed that the woman first mentioned 'Kabir', her ex, and later went on to abuse her. In the screenshot attached, Sapna revealed the woman's number and got to know that person calling was from Punjab.

READ | On Karachi Sweets row, unhappy Sapna Bhavnani blames left-liberals, makes a purchase

This is a developing story and updates are awaited from the cops.

READ | On Myntra logo case, Milind Soman has quirky take; Sapna Bhavnani calls it publicity stunt

Meanwhile, Bhavnani hit headlines in September 2020 after she said that she is "ready" to file an official complaint against a man who has "physically, mentally, and sexually" abused her. She also said that she received threats and was asked to remain silent. In a swift response, NCW chief Rekha Sharma asked her to send her a detailed complaint or file a complaint online.

'I forgot I had a voice'

Taking to Twitter, Bhavnani said, "Early morning in Kashmir and #MeToo is trending." Continuing further, she tagged National Commission for Women chief Rekha Sharma and said, "I think I am ready to file an official complaint against a man who physically, mentally and sexually abused me and then tried to silence me by threats .. How should I start the process with." 

After thanking Rekha Sharma, Sapna Bhavnani said that she has been "so silent" with her own story that she forgot she had a voice.

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT