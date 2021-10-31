Halloween 2021: From 'Squid Game' To 'Schitt's Creek', Popular Characters Get Quirky Twist

Quick links:
With the web series 'Squid Game' being one of the hot topics this year, actor Sasha Grey donned the attire of the doll from one of the dangerous games in the show.
Emmy-winning 'Schitt's Creek' has been a common theme for Halloween, and this group of kids becoming the Rose family was one of the best.
'Schitt's Creek' had more, with the famous Moira Rose costume, being popular this year too, though the sixth season of the show had aired over a year ago.
How can 'Money Heist' not find a mention at the Halloween this year when the fifth season of the year created a storm online?
It is not necessary to be a 'lady' to don the iconic Lady Gaga outfit from her hit 'Telephone.'
The nun look from the popular horror film 'The Conjuring' can get never old for a Halloween costume.
Superhero characters are a common at Halloween parties, and this look nailed it, though it was not Tom Hardy underneath it.
The Addams Family has been one of the most common Halloween costumes and that remains constant this year too.
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.