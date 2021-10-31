Last Updated:

Halloween 2021: From 'Squid Game' To 'Schitt's Creek', Popular Characters Get Quirky Twist

As Halloween 2021 was marked around the world, many characters from 'Squid Game' to 'Schitt's Creek' and other ventures got a quirky twist.

Joel Kurian
Sasha Grey
1/10
Twitter/@SashaGrey

With the web series 'Squid Game' being one of the hot topics this year, actor Sasha Grey donned the attire of the doll from one of the dangerous games in the show.

'Schitt's Creek'
2/10
Instagram/@laurenmancke

Emmy-winning 'Schitt's Creek' has been a common theme for Halloween, and this group of kids becoming the Rose family was one of the best. 

Schitt's Creek
3/10
Instagram/@ryannasaurus

'Schitt's Creek' had more, with the famous Moira Rose costume, being popular this year too, though the sixth season of the show had aired over a year ago.

'Money Heist
4/10
Instagram/@barbeemusic

How can 'Money Heist' not find a mention at the Halloween this year when the fifth season of the year created a storm online?

lady gaga
5/10
Twitter/@JustThomp

It is not necessary to be a 'lady' to don the iconic Lady Gaga outfit from her hit 'Telephone.' 

conjuring
6/10
Twitter/@wayvbbl

The nun look from the popular horror film 'The Conjuring' can get never old for a Halloween costume. 

Venom
7/10
Twitter/@SMTOWNGLOBAL

Superhero characters are a common at Halloween parties, and this look nailed it, though it was not Tom Hardy underneath it. 

Pennywise
8/10
Instagram/@traxlermusic

The Pennywise look from 'It' will always give the chills and nothing will ever change that.

Addams Family
9/10
Instagram/@sarahthehammer

The Addams Family has been one of the most common Halloween costumes and that remains constant this year too.

The Flintstones
10/10
Instagram/@acostajesus_

Not just the new series, many went back in time to bring characters like The Flintstones back to life on Halloween.

