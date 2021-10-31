Halloween 2021: From 'Squid Game' To 'Schitt's Creek', Popular Characters Get Quirky Twist

Last Updated: 31st October, 2021 14:59 IST

Not just the new series, many went back in time to bring characters like The Flintstones back to life on Halloween.

The Addams Family has been one of the most common Halloween costumes and that remains constant this year too.

The Pennywise look from 'It' will always give the chills and nothing will ever change that.

Superhero characters are a common at Halloween parties, and this look nailed it, though it was not Tom Hardy underneath it.

The nun look from the popular horror film 'The Conjuring' can get never old for a Halloween costume.

It is not necessary to be a 'lady' to don the iconic Lady Gaga outfit from her hit 'Telephone.'

How can 'Money Heist' not find a mention at the Halloween this year when the fifth season of the year created a storm online?

'Schitt's Creek' had more, with the famous Moira Rose costume, being popular this year too, though the sixth season of the show had aired over a year ago.

Emmy-winning 'Schitt's Creek' has been a common theme for Halloween, and this group of kids becoming the Rose family was one of the best.

With the web series 'Squid Game' being one of the hot topics this year, actor Sasha Grey donned the attire of the doll from one of the dangerous games in the show.

