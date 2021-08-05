Hansal Mehta Announces Directorial Feature 'Faraaz' Based On 2016 Bangladesh Terror Attack

Bollywood filmmaker Hansal Mehta on Wednesday revealed his next directorial feature titled Faraaz, touted to be an action thriller. It will be based on the 2016 Bangladesh terror attack in the Holey Artisan cafe, that shocked the nation. The Hansal Mehta directorial will be produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, Anubhav Sinha's Benaras Mediaworks, and Mahana Films - Sahil Saigal Sakshi Bhatt and Mazahir Mandasaurwala.

Other than the ambitious collaboration between Mehta, Sinha and Bhushan Kumar, the movie will also bring fresh talent marking the debut of Zahaan Kapoor ( late actor Shashi Kapoor's grandson) along with the one-film old Aditya Rawal (son of actor Paresh Rawal).

Hansal Mehta's Faraaz is based on 2016 Bangladesh terror attacks

Mehta, who has helmed the acclaimed series and films like Scam 1992- The Harshad Mehta Story and sports drama feature Chhalaang, described Faraaz's story as one of 'deep humanity' that he has held close to his heart. In a statement to ANI, he mentioned, "Faraaz is a story of deep humanity and its ultimate triumph in the face of violent adversity. While it is based on true events, it is also a deeply personal story that I've held close to my heart for nearly three years.".

The movie will chronicle the events that occurred on the night of July 1, 2016, in Dhaka when five militants ravaged the upscale cafe to pieces and held over 50 people as hostages for nearly 12 dreadful hours. Mehta began shooting for the upcoming action-thriller in June this year.

Talking about the exciting collaboration as well as launching new faces, Anubhav stated, "It is a film that is close to our hearts. From launching new actors to getting the gaze of the film right, we have done our best to imbue this story with ingenuity while keeping it suspenseful and thrilling. It's a film that will give the audience a deeply intimate look into what happened that night. It is as much a story of terror and loss as it is of hope and faith.".

Bhushan promised the viewers a 'satiating and thrilling cinematic experience'. He stated, "When one is making a film like Faraaz, the first mainstream film made on this horrific attack, from ensuring that we are authentic to the event to getting the right mix of talent, our endeavour is to truly do justice to the subject and elevate the material to a satiating and thrilling cinematic experience.".

(SOURCE-ANI)

(IMAGE- HANSAL MENTA/INSTAGRAM)

