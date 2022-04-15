Hanuman Jayanti 2022: Date, Auspicious Timings And Everything You Need To Know 

Hanuman Jayanti commemorates the birth of Lord Hanuman, who is regarded as one of Lord Ram's most ardent followers. During the Chaitra month, the auspicious celebration is held on the full moon day. Vanara God, Bajrangabali, Pavanasuta, Mahavira, Balibima, Anjanisut, Sankat Mochan, Anjaneya, Maruti, and Rudra are some of the names given to Lord Hanuman. He has committed his entire life to Lord Rama's service. This festival holds a great significance to Hindus.

The auspicious festival falls on a full moon day or the 15th day of Shukla Paksha in the Hindu calendar's Chaitra month. It coincides with Chaitra Poornima. Hanuman Jayanti will be celebrated on April 16 this year. In this article, you will find everything that you need to know about Hanuman Jayanti 2022.

Hanuman Jayanti 2022 festival date:

According to Drik panchang (Darikpanchang.com) Hanuman Jayanti falls on April 16, 2022 this year.

Hanuman Jayanti 2022 significance

Lord Hanuman is the son of Mata Anjana and Kesari. He is also known as the son of Vayu Deva, the god of the wind. Lord Hanuman is said to have been born during Chaitra Purnima, just after daybreak on weekday Mangalwar, according to the Drik panchang. He was born in the Mesha Lagna and Chitra Nakshatra. According to the Hindu religion, Lord Hanuman removes all agony and suffering from the lives of his devotees. Hanuman is also known as Anjaneya, and he is a devout follower of Lord Rama and Sita. He has the appearance of a monkey. He has a red complexion and a twisted tail like a Vanara, and he is accompanied by a Gada. People even chant Hanuman Chalisa when they come across any difficulty or fear.

Hanuman Jayanti 2022 auspicious Tithi timings:

As per the Darik Panchang, Hanuman Jayanti time is:

Poornima Tithi will begin at 2.25 am on 16 April 2022

Poornima will end at 12.24 am on 17th April 2022

Hanuman Jayanti 2022: Puja Vidhi

People fast for the entire day at the festival of Hanuman Jayanti. On this auspicious day, Hanuman Bhakts also recite the Hanuman Chalisa as well as Sundar Kand. It is believed that the devotees are able to overcome their tensions and worries by worshipping Hanuman on the day of Hanuman Jayanti. Devotees also forget about their problems and attract positivity at the same time.

Here is the list of Hanuman Jayanti Vidhi that you can follow.