Happy Akshaya Tritiya 2022: Wishes, Images, Greetings, Messages And Whatsapp Status

Also known as Akha Teej, Akshaya Tritiya is celebrated by the people of Hindu and Jain communities. The occasion marks the opportunity for the people to buy gold or other valuable things along with making an investment. The festival is known for bringing everlasting prosperity and good luck.

This year, Akshaya Tritiya will be celebrated on Tuesday with devotees starting off the day with a puja in the morning. They also offer prayers to Lord Vishnu, Goddess Lakshmi or Lord Ganesha where 'prasad' is distributed. Marking the auspicious occasions, here is a list of messages, quotes, greetings and images to share with your loved ones.

Akshaya Tritiya 2022 wishes, greetings, WhatsApp status & more

May this festival bring you loads of prosperity and financial success. Happy Akshaya Tritiya.

On this auspicious event of Akshaya Tritiya, We wish your life full of new opportunities, growth & objectives that can lead to achieving golden milestones in your way!!

Sanskrit word ‘Akshaya’ means one that never diminishes. May this day of Akshaya Tritiya bring you good luck, which never diminishes.

May Lord Vishnu Bless You with Wealth and Prosperity on the Occasion of Akshaya Tritiya.

May it be a new beginning of greater prosperity, success, and happiness. Happy Akshaya Tritiya.

May this Akshaya Tritiya, light up for you. The hopes of happy times and dreams for a year full of smiles! Wishing you a very Happy Akshaya Tritiya.

Buy gold this Akshaya Tritiya and wealth and prosperity will walk to your home. May the gold bought or worn by you bring along all the wealth, happiness and never-diminishing good fortune. Happy Akshaya Tritiya.

May Lord bless you on this auspicious day of Akshaya Tritiya, and may it be a new beginning of greater prosperity, success and happiness. Happy Akshaya Tritiya.

May this Akshaya Tritiya bring the best opportunities your way, to explore every joy of life, turn all your dreams into reality and all your efforts into huge achievements. Happy Akshaya Tritiya 2022!

You are the pilot of your plane, so I wish you achieve the energy and motivation to overcome all obstacles in your life. Happy Akshaya Tritiya 2022!

Akshaya Tritiya 2022 images

