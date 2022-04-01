Happy April Fools' Day 2022: Funny WhatsApp Messages, Images, Memes To Share With Friends

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
April Fool's Day is celebrated on April 1 among various cultures for many decades. The rituals of April Fools' Day include playing funny and practical jokes at others. On this day, everyone celebrates by exchanging funny jokes, memes, etc with each and cracking up their friends and family by playing hilarious pranks on them.
On the occasion of April Fools' Day 2022, here are some April Fools Day funny WhatsApp messages, wishes, memes, and jokes you can share with your family and friends.
I know yall cancelling #AprilFoolsDay but I cant laugh alone 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/HdtFHgDpwM— 👑Mb3w3 Seth👑🐟 (@S3thu_) April 1, 2020
Any one who tries April fools on me during these times #AprilFoolsDay pic.twitter.com/GVGQ0umFWc— Ntando (@Just_Nandos) April 1, 2020
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.