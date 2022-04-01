Last Updated:

Happy April Fools' Day 2022: Funny WhatsApp Messages, Images, Memes To Share With Friends

On the special occasion of April Fools' Day 2022, here are a couple of funny WhatsApp Messages, Images, and more to crack up your friends and family.

April Fools' Day 2022

April Fool's Day is celebrated on April 1 among various cultures for many decades. The rituals of April Fools' Day include playing funny and practical jokes at others. On this day, everyone celebrates by exchanging funny jokes, memes, etc with each and cracking up their friends and family by playing hilarious pranks on them.

On the occasion of April Fools' Day 2022, here are some April Fools Day funny WhatsApp messages, wishes, memes, and jokes you can share with your family and friends. 

Happy April Fools' Day 2022 Funny Whatsapp Messages 

  • A fool is always a fool and therefore, the date doesn’t matter….. But still I want to wish you on April 1st a very Happy Fool’s Day!
  • It is impossible to touch your elbow with your tongue. And if you just tried doing so then you are a fool for sure. Wishing you a very Happy April Fool’s Day.
  • I never ever make any attempt to make a fool out of you, not because you are smart and I can fail but because it is not justified to make a fool out of a fool.
  • Today is April Fool’s Day. Believe nothing and trust no one… just like any other day

Happy April Fools' Day 2022 Images

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy April Fools' Day 2022 Memes

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

