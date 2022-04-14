Happy Baisakhi 2022: Baisakhi Wishes, Images, Quotes, Greetings, Messages, GIFs And More

The beginning of the harvest season is marked by Baisakhi, also known as Vaisakhi or Vaisakha Sankranti in India. On Thursday, it will be commemorated with a lot of fun and enthusiasm all around the country. Every year on April 13 or 14, the event is held, and this year it will be held on April 14. It is primarily a Sikh festivals, but Hindus also participate, particularly in Punjab, Haryana, and western Uttar Pradesh.

Baisakhi holds a special significance for Sikhsm in India as it marks the beginning of the Sikh new year. They hold kirtans, visit Gurudwara and organise fairs and many other events. It also marks the birth of the Khalsa order by Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth Guru of Sikhism.

Here are some Baisakhi wishes that you can send to your family and friends.

Baisakhi festival 2022 wishes for your family and friends

Happy Birthday to Khalsa. A reminder to forever stand up, speak up and fight against injustice. Happy Baisakhi festival 2022.

Wishing you lots of love and joy on the festivals of harvest. Hope God blesses you with the best, Happy Baisakhi 2022!

May the music of Vaisakhi fill your life with joy, May you get all that you desire on this auspicious day. Happy Baisakhi 2022

May the joyful festivals of Baisakhi usher in the good times and happiness that you so rightly deserve. Happy Baisakhi 2022.

May Waheguru blesses you with growth, health and peace on this festival of harvest. Celebrate Baisakhi with our love and joy!

May God shower you with endless blessing, love and happiness. This festival brings the best growth to you. Happy Baisakhi 2022!

Happy Baisakhi images 2022

Get Embed Code

Image: Pinterest

Happy Baisakhi 2022 quotes

Just as a new bloom spreads fragrance and freshness around. May the new year add a new beauty, and freshness to your life. Happy Baisakhi!

There’s so much colour in life and Baisakhi is one of them!!

Baisakhi is my wake-up call to follow the Mantra of Love. Love and Laugh!!

On this beautiful festival of Baisakhi, I am wishing you all the love and prosperity, And, a life filled with happiness, May you get everything in life! Happy Baisakhi!!

"May the season of spring bring happiness, good vibes, and smiles to you and your loved ones. Baisakhi di lakh lakh vadhaiyan from all of us.

May divine blessings shower on you and bring new hope, new joy and cheer. I convey my warm greetings and best wishes to all on this joyous Vaisakhi 2022.

No more sad faces, no more tears, Baisakhi spread everywhere only cheer.

May you sing the song of happiness! May you blossom like the fresh beautiful flowers! May each day make you stronger! I wish you always walk on the path of truthfulness. Happy Baisakhi 2022!

Celebrate today and continue to celebrate in spirit every day the creation of the Khalsa. Happy Vaisakhi 2022.

Happy Baisakhi 2022 GIFs

Image: Giphy.com