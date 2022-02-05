Basant Panchami or Saraswati Puja is one of the most auspicious festivals celebrated in the country and marks the onset of the spring season. While people across various regions celebrate the festival in different ways, many sport yellow-coloured clothes and also prepare yellow dishes such as boondi, sweet rice among others.

As we celebrate the festival, here are some Images, Gifs, Wallpaper, Whatsapp Status, and Pictures that you can share with your friends and family to wish them a Happy Basant Panchami 2022.

Happy Basant panchami Images

Happy Basant panchami Gifs

Happy Basant panchami Whatsapp Status

May This Auspicious Day of Vasant Panchami Bring a Huge Wealth of Knowledge for You. Wish you a Joyful Basant Pamchami!

May the positivity and vibrance of the colour yellow fill your life with abundance. Wishing you a blessed Basant Panchami!

Wishing You Happiness, Good Fortune, Success, Peace and Progress on the occasion of Basant Panchami 2022

Life is to learn. May Goddess Saraswati's divine blessings help you learn and pass life's tests with ease. Shubh Basant Panchami.

Like the kites, let your knowledge go high. Let this Basant Panchami, knowledge win the overall sufferings of the world.

May you be bestowed with knowledge. Have a blessed Basant Panchami!

Life is all about knowledge. May Goddess Saraswati’s divine blessings help you ease through life’s challenges.

Image: Shutterstock