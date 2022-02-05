Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
Basant Panchami or Saraswati Puja is one of the most auspicious festivals celebrated in the country and marks the onset of the spring season. While people across various regions celebrate the festival in different ways, many sport yellow-coloured clothes and also prepare yellow dishes such as boondi, sweet rice among others.
As we celebrate the festival, here are some Images, Gifs, Wallpaper, Whatsapp Status, and Pictures that you can share with your friends and family to wish them a Happy Basant Panchami 2022.
