Happy Basant Panchami 2022: Images, Gifs, Wallpaper, Whatsapp Status And Pictures

Basant Panchami or Saraswati Puja is one of the most pertinent festivals celebrated in the country to honour Goddess Saraswati. The festival, which is clocked with great pomp and fervour, marks the onset of the spring season. While people across various regions celebrate the festival in different ways, many commonfolk dress up in yellow-coloured clothes and also prepare yellow dishes and desserts like boondi, sweet rice among others. As we celebrate the festival, here are some Images, Gifs, Wallpaper, Whatsapp Status and Pictures that you can share with your loved ones.

Happy Basant Panchami 2022: Images, Gifs, Wallpaper

Happy Basant Panchami 2022: Whatsapp messages, status

May the Occasion of Basant Panchami, Bring the Wealth of Knowledge to You, May You Be Blessed by Goddess Saraswati & All Your Wishes Come True.

May you be bestowed with knowledge. Have a blessed Basant Panchami!

Spring is in the air, Fresh blossoms everywhere. Sending you my warm greetings on the auspicious occasion of Basant Panchami! Happy Saraswati Puja.

Life is to learn. May Goddess Saraswati's divine blessings help you learn and pass life's tests with ease. Shubh Basant Panchami.

With the chill in the weather receding, may your sorrows also vanish like the cold weather. Happy Basant Panchmi!

At the end of the dark road of evil, may there be the soothing amber glow of knowledge. Happy Saraswati Puja.

Just like nature is turning into bright shades, may your life turn into happy shades too. Let's make merry and dance to the beautiful melody of nature Happy Basant Panchami!

Like the kites, let your knowledge go high. Let this Basant Panchami, knowledge win the overall sufferings of the world.

On this day Goddess Saraswati is worshipped in various names and fames – badal, arts and science, and deep, supreme knowledge. Happy Basant Panchami.

(IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK)