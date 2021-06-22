Happy Birthday Lee Min-ho: 5 Movies & Shows Of The Actor To Add To Your Watchlist

Lee Min-ho is one of the prolific South Korean actors and singers who rose to fame with some iconic movies and television series in his career such as Boys Over Flowers, City Hunter, The Heirs, Legend of the Blue Sea, Personal Taste, Gangnam Blues and many more. As fans have taken to social media to trend 'happy birthday Lee Min-ho', here are some of his iconic movies and shows that can be added to your watch list.

Happy birthday Lee Min-ho: 5 must-watch projects of the artist

Personal Taste

Released in 2010, this is one of the popular shows of Lee Min-ho directed by Son Hyung-suk and Noh Jong-chan. The TV series has been based on a famous novel by the same name that follows the life of a furniture designer who lives together with an architect assuming him to be gay. The movie also includes other talented South Korean actors namely Son Ye-jin, Kim Ji-Seok, Wang Ji-Hye, Ryu Seung-ryong, Park Hae-mi and others.

Boys Over Flowers

Based on the popular Japanese shōjo manga series of the same name, the series revolves around the life of a working-class girl and a group of rich men. The series was a massive hit among the fans as well as critics. Some of the other popular actors in the series include Ku Hye-sun, Kim Hyun-joong, Kim So-eun, Kim Joon, Kim Bum, Ahn Suk-hwan, Han Chae-young, Lee Si-young, Im Ye-jin and many others. The series also received a variety of awards and accolades for the cast and music.

Mackerel Run

This is yet another popular South Korean TV series that features Lee Min-ho in the lead. Some of the other prolific actors in the series include Moon Chae-won as Min Yoon-seo, Kwon Se-in as Baek Heon, Park Bo-young as Shim Chung-ah, Jang Tae-hoon as Go Bong-tae, Ko Kyu-pil as Jang Dong-gun, Lee Byung-joon as Ma Do-shik and numerous others. Directed by Kim Yong-jae, Choi Young-hoon and Kim Hong-seon, the series has been written by Baek Ji-hyun and Park Jae-hyun.

Bounty Hunters

Released in 2016, this is one of the popular Lee Min-ho’s movies that received immense love and appreciation from the audiences. The plot of the movie revolves around the life of a martial arts expert who works as a bodyguard-for-hire. The cast of the movie includes actors namely Lee Min-ho as Lee San, Wallace Chung as Ayo, Tiffany Tang as Kat, Karena Ng as Swan, Jeremy Jones Xu as Tommy, Louis Fan as Bao Bao, etc.

Gangnam Blues

The movie is amongst one of the prominent South Korean action movies written and directed by Yoo Haa. The movie has been set in the backdrop of the 1970s in the Gangnam district. Apart from Lee Min-ho, other cast members of the film include Kim Rae-won as Baek Yong-ki, Jung Jin-young as Kang Gil-soo, Han Joon-woo as Tom, Kim Ji-soo as Min Seong-hee, Yoo Seung-Mok as Seo Tae-gon, Han Jae-young as Park Chang-bae, Choi Jin-ho as Park Seung-gu, etc.

IMAGE: LEE MIN-HO'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.