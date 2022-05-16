Happy Buddha Purnima 2022: Wishes, Quotes, Greetings, WhatsApp Status & More

Buddha Purnima is an annual festival that falls on the day of the Full Moon in the month of April or May. The day is observed as the birth anniversary and date of enlightenment of Gautam Buddha. The celebration is observed by Buddhists and Hindus across the country and in Sri Lanka, Indonesia, and Malaysia. This year, people will mark the auspicious day on May 16. Here are some of the Wishes, Quotes, Greetings, WhatsApp Status & more that you can share with your loved ones on the day.

Happy Buddha Purnima 2022: Wishes

What you think, you become. What you feel, you attract. What you imagine, you create. Happy Buddha Purnima!

Those who have failed to work toward the truth have missed the purpose of living. Happy Buddha Purnima!

If you truly loved yourself, you could never hurt another. Happy Buddha Purnima!

Everything that has a beginning has an ending. Make your peace with that and all will be well. Happy Buddha Purnima!

Happy Buddha Purnima 2022: Quotes

“Do not dwell in the past, do not dream of the future, concentrate the mind on the present moment.”

"Every morning we are born again. What we do today is what matters most."

"Your worst enemy cannot harm you as much as your own unguarded thoughts."

"You will not be punished for your anger, you will be punished by your anger."

“Happiness will never come to those who fail to appreciate what they already have.”

Happy Buddha Purnima 2022: Greetings

Wish you always be showered with abundant fortune and prosperity and find the path to eternal happiness. Happy Buddha Purnima.

Let us pray for peace and harmony for all humankind on this auspicious day. Happy Buddha Purnima.

This Buddha Purnima, may you get enlightened by the divine rays and grace of the Almighty.

On Buddha Purnima, here’s wishing you peace, love, happiness, good health, and prosperity.

We are shaped by our thoughts; we become what we think. When the mind is pure, joy follows like a shadow that never leaves. Happy Buddha Purnima.

Happy Buddha Purnima 2022: Whatsapp Status

Image: Best Messages

Image: Whatsapp Status Live

Image: We Wishes

Image: Whatsapp Status