Happy Chocolate Day 2022 Images: Gifs, Wishes, Pictures, Whatsapp Status & Video Download

The month of love has arrived and many are looking to spend this time with their loved ones. Valentine's week begins with Rose day on February 7, followed by Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day, Kiss Day and, finally, Valentine’s Day on February 14. The day is celebrated to honour Saint Valentine, a Catholic clergyman, who lived in Rome in the third century. After Rose Day and Propose Day, the love birds celebrate Chocolate Day on February 9.

Chocolates are the way to a person's heart. Perhaps, this is why Valentine's Week has a whole day dedicated to chocolates. It is supposed to be one of the most cherished days of the week. Here are some of the best wishes that you can send to your loved ones:

Chocolate Day 2022 Gifs

Wishes:

Happy Chocolate Day 2022: “All you need is love. But a little chocolate now and then doesn’t hurt.”

Happy Chocolate Day 2022: "Without love and chocolate, there would be darkness and chaos."

You're the chocolate to my life. You make it sweeter and better. Happy Chocolate Day!

You have done to my life that chocolate does to bad days – you make it better. Happy Chocolate Day to the sweetest person I know!

With this chocolate, I promise to always be beside you, in your happy and sad days. And I promise I'll always bring chocolate.

Quotes:

“All you need is love, but a little chocolate now and then doesn’t hurt.” -Charles Schulz

“There is nothing better than a friend unless it is a friend with chocolate.” – Linda Grayson

“Look, there’s no metaphysics on earth like chocolates.” – Fernando Pessoa

“Caramels are only a fad. Chocolate is a permanent thing.” – Milton Snavely Hershey

“Life is like a box of chocolates. You never know what you’re gonna get.” – Film Forrest Gump

Images:

Whatsapp Status:

Videos:

