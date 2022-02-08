Last Updated:

Happy Chocolate Day 2022 Images: Gifs, Wishes, Pictures, Whatsapp Status & Video Download

After Rose Day & Propose Day, the love birds celebrate Chocolate Day on February 9. It is supposed to be one of the most cherished days of the Valentine's week.

Written By
Swati Singh
Chocolate Day

Image: Instagram/@bakestrrybox


The month of love has arrived and many are looking to spend this time with their loved ones. Valentine's week begins with Rose day on February 7, followed by Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day, Kiss Day and, finally, Valentine’s Day on February 14. The day is celebrated to honour Saint Valentine, a Catholic clergyman, who lived in Rome in the third century. After Rose Day and Propose Day, the love birds celebrate Chocolate Day on February 9.

Chocolates are the way to a person's heart. Perhaps, this is why Valentine's Week has a whole day dedicated to chocolates. It is supposed to be one of the most cherished days of the week. Here are some of the best wishes that you can send to your loved ones:

Chocolate Day 2022 Gifs

Image:Giphy

Image: Mk Status

Image: GreetingsEveryday

Image: DesiComments.com

Wishes: 

Happy Chocolate Day 2022: “All you need is love. But a little chocolate now and then doesn’t hurt.”

READ | Cavs acquiring Rondo from Lakers for Valentine

Happy Chocolate Day 2022: "Without love and chocolate, there would be darkness and chaos."

You're the chocolate to my life. You make it sweeter and better. Happy Chocolate Day!

READ | Valentine's Week 2022: Check full date sheet of special days ahead of Valentine's Day

You have done to my life that chocolate does to bad days – you make it better. Happy Chocolate Day to the sweetest person I know!

READ | Samsung launches Valentine's Day offers for Galaxy Watch 4: Check offers and price

With this chocolate, I promise to always be beside you, in your happy and sad days. And I promise I'll always bring chocolate.

READ | For food lovers, Valentine’s Day is a time for indulgences

Quotes:

“All you need is love, but a little chocolate now and then doesn’t hurt.” -Charles Schulz

“There is nothing better than a friend unless it is a friend with chocolate.” – Linda Grayson

“Look, there’s no metaphysics on earth like chocolates.” – Fernando Pessoa

“Caramels are only a fad. Chocolate is a permanent thing.” – Milton Snavely Hershey

READ | Pokemon Go Valentine’s Day 2022 Event: Flabebe, Floette, and Florges debuts

“Life is like a box of chocolates. You never know what you’re gonna get.” – Film Forrest Gump

Images:

Image: Indiater

Image: My Name On Pics

Image: YouTube

Image: Update Bro

Whatsapp Status:

Image: www.bestwishes4u.in

Image: Happy Valentines Day 2022 Images Pics Status

Image: Gadget Freeks

 

Image: LoveSove.com

Videos:

Image: Instagram/@bakestrrybox

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Chocolate Day, Valentines Day, Valentines Week
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND