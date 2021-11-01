Happy Diwali 2021: Check Out Various Ideas On How To Make Beautiful And Easy Rangoli

Diwali, the festival of lights is one of the most important celebrations in India. The festival, which marks the Hindu new year, falls on the fifteenth day of the Hindu month of Kartika. Also known as the Festival of Lights, preparations for the festival begin weeks before. People clean their houses and decorate them with flowers and lights. An important part of the decoration is the handmade Rangoli, a design made on the courtyard or the house entrance.

As per Hindu customs, a rangoli is made in sacred areas as it is a way of welcoming the deities. The colourful artwork amid the lights and candles adds to the vibrancy of the festive decor. While Rangoli holds its own importance, several people find it difficult to make it with colours. Here are various easy rangoli ideas for Diwali 2021.

Rangoli with oil/acrylic paints

It is not necessary to make a rangoli with colours or flowers. A beautiful design can be made with removable or permanent paint. Using acrylic or oil paint will make the rangoli look vibrant and shiny. Other mediums of colours can also be taken into use.

Coloured rice

Some beautiful rangoli designs can also be made with rice. These designs will require materials available in every household: rice and some food colour. By adding a few drops of food colour in a small amount of rice can do the work. Different colours of rice grains can make a beautiful and creative rangoli.

Various lentils

Lentils, present in every household, can also be used to make a rangoli. With the availability of different types of lentils, artistic rangoli can be made. It is also recommended to collect the lentils a day after to avoid wastage.

Diyas

Diyas painted in different colours can be arranged in a particular pattern to make a beautiful piece of rangoli. Making a rangoli with diyas can save a lot of time and is also very easy. One can also add some candles to the rangoli.

Flowers and leaves

Flowers are available in abundance during festive seasons in India. Flowers and leaves make gorgeous rangoli by placing them in various patterns. For different colours, various flowers can be used. Leaves can be taken into use to add some green colour to the rangoli.

Image: Pixabay