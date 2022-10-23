Happy Diwali 2022 Wishes, Images, Pics, Quotes, Greetings, Messages In English And Hindi

Diwali is one of the popular and important festivals of Hinduism. It symbolises the spiritual "victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance".

Celebrants get ready for Deepavali by cleaning, remodelling, and adorning their residences and places of business with rangolis and diyas. People perform worship ceremonies of Lakshmi, light fireworks, wear their best clothes and participate in family feasts where mithai (sweets) and gifts are exchanged.

The holiday is frequently linked to Sita and Rama, Vishnu, Krishna, Durga, Shiva, Kali, Hanuman, Kubera, Yama, Yami, Dhanvantari, or Vishvakarman, among many other regional traditions. It is also frequently associated with Lakshmi, the goddess of prosperity, and Ganesha, the god of wisdom and the remover of obstacles.

For those who are celebrating Diwali this year, here are some of the wishes, greetings and messages that you can send to your loved ones on this auspicious day:

Happy Diwali Wishes:

May the Goddess of wealth shower her blessings on you, enriching your life with prosperity and happiness. Shubh Deepawali!

दीये जलेंगे, घर सजेंगे

होगा अब खुश हमारा मन

खुशियों से भर जाएगा आपका जीवन

आपको छोटी दिवाली की बहुत-बहुत शुभकामनाएं

मुस्कुराते हंसते दीप तुम जलाना,

जीवन में नई खुशियों को लाना,

दुःख दर्द अपने भूल कर, सबको गले लगाना।

शुभ दिवाली

May this Diwali fill our lives with new hopes for the future and new dreams for tomorrow. With lots of love, I wish you and your family a very Happy Diwali.

स्वास्थ्य हो अच्छा, रोग रहें सारे दूर

घर में बिखरे स्वर्ग सा नूर

छोटी दिवाली की बहुत-बहुत शुभकामनाएं

Happy Diwali: Quotes

May Millions of Lamps Illuminate Your Life Forever With Endless Prosperity, Health, And Wealth. Diwali greetings to you and your family.

दिये की रौशनी से सब अंधेरा दूर हो जाये,

दुआ है की जो चाहो आप वो खुशी मंजूर हो जाये।

शुभ दिवाली 2022

खुशियों का पर्व है दिवाली,

मस्ती की फुहार है दिवाली,

लक्ष्मी पूजन का दिन है दिवाली,

अपनों का प्यार है दिवाली।

दिवाली की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं

Shoot a rocket of prosperity, light a flowerpot of happiness, and wish you and your family a glittering Diwali!

Happy Diwali: Images:

Image: Wishesmsg

Image: MyNameArt

Image: BirthdayCake24

Happy Diwali: Messages

May this new year bring everything you deserve and more.

May the Diwali magic fill our lives with more love, affection, and respect for one another. Happy Diwali to all my loved ones!

दीयों संग खुशियों के रंग, हो जाएं मलंग लेकर नई उमंग,

नरक चतुर्दशी 2022 की शुभकामनाएं।

श्री राम जी आपके घर सुख की बरसात करें,

दुखों का नाश करें,

प्रेम की फुलझड़ी व अनार आपके घर को रोशन करें,

रोशनी के दीये आपकी जिंदगी में खुशियां लाएं।

Happy Choti Diwali 2022

Image: Twitter/@AlkaYad17927552