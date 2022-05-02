Happy Eid Ul-Fitr 2022: Wishes, Quotes, Images, WhatsApp Messages To Share With Close Ones

Eid ul-Fitr 2022 is a festival majorly celebrated by the Muslim community all around the world. It marks the end of the holy month of Ramzan which is considered the Islamic holy month of dawn-to-dusk fasting.

As per rituals, every year on this day, Muslims gather together at the mosque for a particular salat (Islamic prayer). This year, Eid ul-Fitr will be observed on Tuesday, May 3. As the festival is around the corner, here we bring you wishes, quotes, images, status, Whatsapp messages, and much more to share with your friends and family.

Eid ul-Fitr 2022 Wishes and Quotes

Eid ul-Fitr Images

Eid ul-Fitr 2022 WhatsApp messages

I wish you and your family a happy and prosperous Eid-ul-Fitr. May Allah’s blessings be upon you now and for the rest of your life. Happy Eid Mubarak!

I might not be there with you today, but you are always there in my prayers. May Allah bring peace and happiness to you. A very Happy Eid to you!

May Allah shower his blessings on you on this Holy day of Eid ul-Fitr 2022. Happy Eid ul-Fitr 2022 to you and your family.

Let's pray together so that the Almighty blesses you with happiness and peace. Happy Eid ul-Fitr 2022 to everyone

May Allah bless you and your family with peace and prosperity. Wish you a very joyous Eid ul-Fitr 2022.

