Happy Eid Ul-Fitr 2022: Wishes, Quotes, Images, WhatsApp Messages To Share With Close Ones

Quick links:
Image: Pixabay
Eid ul-Fitr 2022 is a festival majorly celebrated by the Muslim community all around the world. It marks the end of the holy month of Ramzan which is considered the Islamic holy month of dawn-to-dusk fasting.
As per rituals, every year on this day, Muslims gather together at the mosque for a particular salat (Islamic prayer). This year, Eid ul-Fitr will be observed on Tuesday, May 3. As the festival is around the corner, here we bring you wishes, quotes, images, status, Whatsapp messages, and much more to share with your friends and family.
Eid Mubarak! Seize the moment and be happy. Because very little is needed to make a happy life, it’s all within yourself and your way of thinking.
Before the golden sunrise, let me decorate each of the rays with wishes of success, prosperity and Happiness for you and for your family. Happy Eid Ul Fitr!
May the God Almighty open the doors of happiness for you and fulfil all your dreams. Eid Mubarak to you and your family!
In every shared smile and laughter; In every silent prayer answered; In every opportunity that comes your way – may Allah bless you immensely.
May Allah shower his blessings on you on this Holy day of Eid ul-Fitr 2022. Happy Eid ul-Fitr 2022 to you and your family.
Let's pray together so that the Almighty blesses you with happiness and peace. Happy Eid ul-Fitr 2022 to everyone
May Allah bless you and your family with peace and prosperity. Wish you a very joyous Eid ul-Fitr 2022.
Let's pray together so that the Almighty blesses you with happiness and peace. Happy Eid ul-Fitr 2022 to everyone
Image: Pixabay