Touted as one of the most auspicious festivals in India, Gudi Padwa is celebrated to mark the onset of the spring season. The festival is celebrated with great enthusiasm and traditional fervour in Maharashtra amongst the Marathi community as well as Konkani Hindus. This year is no exception as devotees excitedly celebrate the occasion. On this special occasion, take a look at wishes, quotes, greetings, good morning wishes and more to share with your loved ones. Gudi Padwa 2022: Wishes, quotes, good morning wishes & more May the auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa bring you millions of joys and good health. Good morning and Happy Gudi Padwa. Wishing you love on the auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa. Have lots of fun with your family and friends.

Good morning and best wishes for Ugadi, Yugadi, Samvatsaradi or Gudi Padwa! May Agnideva purify us and our world in this New Year.

Hope this auspicious occasion brings in good fortune & abounding happiness for you all. Good morning and Happy Gudi Padwa.

Gudhi Padva is a symbolic holiday that declares life to be neither entirely sweet nor entirely sour. Allow this Gudi Padwa to bring in a prosperous existence.

May you be blessed with happiness, health, and wealth on these auspicious dates of Gudi Padwa.

Wishing you luck, fortune, wealth, and prosperity… On Gudi Padwa, may you be blessed with these things and more!

Here’s hoping that my rangoli brightens up your spring… Just as you treat our friendship! I wish you a happy and colourful Gudi Padwa in the year 2022!

I wish you the joy of love just on the important occasion of Gudi Padwa. Make use of the time you have with your friends and family.

Gudi Padwa is a new beginning of dreams, hopes and happiness. May this wonderful year bring success and happiness to you. Have a great Gudi Padwa.

May the festival of Gudi Padwa bring you luck and true joy. May all your dreams come true. Best wishes to you and your family. Happy Gudi Padwa.

