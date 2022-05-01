Last Updated:

Happy Gujarat Day 2022: Wishes, Images, Greetings, Quotes, GIFs And WhatsApp Status

Gujarat Day 2022 will be celebrated with great joy and excitement in the state on May 1. Here are some wishes and greetings you can send to your loved ones.

Written By
Kriti Nayyar
happy gujarat day

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK


While people across the globe celebrate International Labour Day on May 1 every year, people in Gujarat also mark ‘Gujarat Day’ as the state was formed on this day, many decades back. In 1956, under the States Reorganisation act, a lot of states were reorganized along linguistic lines. This reformation, however, led to the amalgamation of  Gujarati and Marathi speaking areas together, thereby causing agitation in both regions. 

The MahaGujarat Movement (also called MahaGujarat Andolan) later emerged in the year, demanding the creation of a state for Gujarati-speaking people in the bilingual state of Bombay. It eventually led to the formation of Gujarat, as well as Maharashtra on May 1, 1960. Every year May 1 is observed as a public holiday, with banks, government offices, as well as educational institutions among others remaining shut. 

Happy Gujarat Day 2022: Wishes, images, greetings

Here are some ways to wish your loved ones on Gujarat Day 2022: 

  • Wishing you a very Happy Gujarat Day 2022
  • On Gujarat Day, Warm Greetings and Best Wishes to the People of Gujarat.
  • Let’s celebrate this Gujarat Day by uniting people with joy, love and happiness. Happy Gujarat Day.
  • Best wishes to the people of Gujarat. May the state scale newer heights of growth in the years to come.
  • Gujarat is the pride of India. May this year bring more glory and achievement to our cherished state.
  • Let’s celebrate Gujarat Day together and carry forward the culture, traditions and customs of the state. 
  • May Gujarat thrive, prosper and climb the ladder of progress. Wish you a Happy Gujarat Day. 
  • The jewel of the west, Gujarat is the pride of India. May 2022 bring more glory and success to our beloved state.

On this day, several cultural events and programmes are held to spread awareness about the struggles endured by people for the state's formation. Government officials also carry out rallies and processions, while also unveiling campaigns and projects. 

READ | Gujarat Day Quotes: Forward these quotes to your fellow Gujarati brothers to mark the day

Here are some images one can send others to mark the occasion- 

(IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK)

READ | Gujarat Day Wishes in Gujarati to highlight significance of the day
READ | Gujarat Day 2021: History, significance and other details about the formation day
READ | Is Gujarat Day a holiday in Maharashtra? Here is everything you need to know
READ | Gujarat Day quotes and wishes to share with your Gujarati friends and family

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: happy gujarat day, india, gujarat day 2022
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND