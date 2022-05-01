Happy Gujarat Day 2022: Wishes, Images, Greetings, Quotes, GIFs And WhatsApp Status

Quick links:
IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK
While people across the globe celebrate International Labour Day on May 1 every year, people in Gujarat also mark ‘Gujarat Day’ as the state was formed on this day, many decades back. In 1956, under the States Reorganisation act, a lot of states were reorganized along linguistic lines. This reformation, however, led to the amalgamation of Gujarati and Marathi speaking areas together, thereby causing agitation in both regions.
The MahaGujarat Movement (also called MahaGujarat Andolan) later emerged in the year, demanding the creation of a state for Gujarati-speaking people in the bilingual state of Bombay. It eventually led to the formation of Gujarat, as well as Maharashtra on May 1, 1960. Every year May 1 is observed as a public holiday, with banks, government offices, as well as educational institutions among others remaining shut.
Here are some ways to wish your loved ones on Gujarat Day 2022:
On this day, several cultural events and programmes are held to spread awareness about the struggles endured by people for the state's formation. Government officials also carry out rallies and processions, while also unveiling campaigns and projects.
Here are some images one can send others to mark the occasion-
