Happy Holi 2022: Advance Holi Wishes, Greetings, Images, Quotes, Pics & Status Download

The festival of colours, which celebrates the triumph for good over evil, is nearing. Holi is celebrated on the full moon day that marks the arrival of spring. Celebrated on March 18, 2022, Holi is the second-most important festival in India. The festival is celebrated for two days, Holika Dahan (17th Match) and Holi (18th March). On Holika Dahan, people lit bonfires after sunset at the correct mahurat. The second day of Holi is termed as Dhulandi/Dhulendi/Dhuleti/Dhulheti in which people play with colours.

No matter how far you are from your family and friends, here are some of the Holi wishes, images, quotes and more that you can send to your loved ones on the big day.

Happy Holi wishes:

May this festival of colours bring happiness, joy and peace to each one of our lives. Happy Holi!

Wish you plenty of happiness and love at the festival of colours! Happy Holi!

Colours of happiness, colours of friendship, colours of love - may all be yours. Happy Holi!

May Holi bring shades of love, happiness, positivity and prosperity to your life. Stay home and stay safe. Happy Holi!

Happy Holi! Spread the love on the festival of colours

Happy Holi images:

Holi Greetings:

Holi Quotes:

May God give you all the colours of life, colours of joy, colours of happiness, colours of friendship, colours of love and all other colours you want to paint in your life. Happy Holi.

Holi is the day to express love with colours. It is a time to show affection. All the colours that are on you are of love.

Dipped in hues of love and trust has come the festival of Holi.

A true and caring relationship doesn't have to speak loud, a soft message is just enough to express the heartiest feelings. Enjoy the festival of Holi with a lot of fun.

Let the colours of Holi spread the message of peace and happiness.

Holi Whatsapp status:

Holi is the day when people use colours to express their love. It’s time to express your feelings. All of the colours on you represent love! Holi greetings!

Colours that make you happy. Friendship colours, love colours, and prosperity colours. May you have fun with all of the colours of Holi. Holi greetings!

Holi celebrations should take place in groups. So that the memories can be savored later, these are the memories I want to keep for the rest of my life. Have a wonderful, colourful, and happy Holi for the rest of your life. I wish you a joyous Holi!

Red, green, yellow, and blue… The colours of Holi remind me of you… ‘Because, like them, you are vibrant and full of life.

Be a free spirit when it comes to colour. Happy Holi

