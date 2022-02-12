Happy Hug Day 2022 Images: GIFs, Wishes, Pictures, Whatsapp Status And Video Downloads

Quick links:
Image: Unsplash
Valentine's Day is inching closer and people are busy celebrating the special days leading up to the occasion. Chocolate day, Teddy day, Kiss day and more are celebrating a week prior to February 14 to make your loved ones feel extra special and loved. With Hug Day coming on February 12, here are special images, videos, wishes, gifs and more you can send to your loved ones.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Image Credit: Unsplash
A hug is a cherished memory and loved the moment that friends do share. Happy Hug Day 2022!
Whenever you are this far, there are the memories of the time you have hugged that brings smile on my face. Love you a lot sweetheart and Happy Hug Day to you!
A hug is all you need when you are down. A hug is all you need when nothing is right. Warm wishes on Hug Day to you my dear.
When I hug you, I feel that I am embracing my world in my arms. Wishing you a very Happy Hug Day. Let's promise to keep hugging each other.
You can't wrap love in a box
But you can wrap it in a hug
You are so special to me. There is nothing better than having you as a friend to share each day with! Thank you for making my day brighter. Happy Hug Day!!
A sweet hug represents love and affection to the person we hug. I want to hug you, my dear, as I want to let you know, how much I love and care for you. Happy hug day.
