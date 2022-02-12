Last Updated:

Happy Hug Day 2022 Images: GIFs, Wishes, Pictures, Whatsapp Status And Video Downloads

With the Valentine's Day inching closer, celebrate the special day of Hugs with your loved ones by sending them images, gifs, wishes and more.

happy hug day Images and Gifs

Valentine's Day is inching closer and people are busy celebrating the special days leading up to the occasion. Chocolate day, Teddy day, Kiss day and more are celebrating a week prior to February 14 to make your loved ones feel extra special and loved. With Hug Day coming on February 12, here are special images, videos, wishes, gifs and more you can send to your loved ones. 

Happy Hug Day 2022 Images

Happy Hug Day Images

Cute Hug Day Images

Happy Hug Day Videos

Happy Hug Day Wishes and quotes

  • I have a special present for you my dear, but I need to borrow your arms for wrapping it. A Hug!
  • There is something in a simple hug, That always warms the heart. It welcomes us back home, And makes it easier to say goodbye.
  • I am wishing you a hug day,with lots of love, care and smiles,I want to hug you my dear, Can you too? Happy Hug Day!
  • At this special hug day,
    I am sending you a hug,
    If you like then return me too.
    Happy hug day!
  • You are so special to me.
    There is nothing better than Having you as a friend to share each day with!
    Thank you for making my day brighter
    Happy Hug Day!!
  • A sweet hug represents love and affection
    to the person we hug,
    I want to hug you my dear,
    As I want to let you know,
    How much I love and care you.
    Happy hug day
  • A sweet friend is like a pillow
    When you are tired you sleep on it
    When you are sad you drop tears on it
    When you are angry you punch it &
    When you are happy you hug it.
    Happy Hug Day!!

  • A hug is a cherished memory and loved the moment that friends do share. Happy Hug Day 2022!

  • Whenever you are this far, there are the memories of the time you have hugged that brings smile on my face. Love you a lot sweetheart and Happy Hug Day to you!

Happy Hug day Whatsapp status

A hug is all you need when you are down. A hug is all you need when nothing is right. Warm wishes on Hug Day to you my dear.

When I hug you, I feel that I am embracing my world in my arms. Wishing you a very Happy Hug Day. Let's promise to keep hugging each other.

You can't wrap love in a box
But you can wrap it in a hug

You are so special to me. There is nothing better than having you as a friend to share each day with! Thank you for making my day brighter. Happy Hug Day!!

A sweet hug represents love and affection to the person we hug. I want to hug you, my dear, as I want to let you know, how much I love and care for you. Happy hug day.

