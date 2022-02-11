The wind of romance is finally nearing as the entire world is gearing up to celebrate Valentine's Day 2022 with great zeal and enthusiasm. Speaking of which, the week of love has already commenced from February 7 onwards. Lovebirds all around the world have already celebrated Propose Day, Chocolate Day and more. Now, on February 13 the entire world is all set to submerge in the bliss of Hug Day. They say a passionate hug can drive all the tiredness away and hence Hud Day holds a special place in the loving Valentine's Day.

On this day, people all across the world cherish the sweetness of a warm embrace and continue to fill the lives of their loved ones with immense joy. Amid the ongoing pandemic, many may not be able to hold their partners close, however, one can surely brighten up their day by sending across sweet wishes of this happy day. Hence on the special occasion of Hug Day 2022, here we have compiled a few Hug Day wishes, quotes and shayaris that will surely bridge the gap between lovers.

Happy Hug Day wishes

A hug is a loving gift that costs no money and can be distributed for free to make love grow. Sending all my love and plenty of virtual hugs your way. Happy Hug Day.

Thank you for standing by my side when times were hard. Thank you for making me laugh when I didn't even want to smile. Sending all my love your way today. Happy Hug Day.

Whenever you are far away from me, I remember the memories of the time you hugged me tightly. Happy Hug Day to you my love.

A tight hug from you is like fuel to my heart. Nothing feels better than your hug. Happy hug Day.

A hug is an amazing gesture. It's just the perfect way to show the love we're feeling for someone but can't find the words to say them. Happy Hug Day.

Your arms are my home, it's my safe space, and I feel at peace being there. Happy Hug Day.

I wish you were right by my side today so I could hug you forever. Happy Hug Day.

Hugs are scientifically proven to make the other person feel better in 20 seconds. Happy Hug Day, my beloved! Your hugs are my ultimate happiness. Happy Hug Day!

They invented hugs to let people know you love them without saying anything. Happy Hug Day!

Happy Hug Day quotes

A kiss without a hug is like a flower without the fragrance. I have learned that there is more power in a good strong hug than in a thousand meaningful words. They invented hugs to let people know you love them without saying anything.

A hug is an amazing thing. It’s just the perfect way to show the love we’re feeling but can’t find the words to say. That’s what people do who love you. They put their arms around you and love you when you’re not so lovable.

Happy Hug Day Shayari

Narazgi Kitni Bhi Ho Tumse Par Tumhe; Chhorne Ka Khayal Aaj Tak Nahi Aaya… Happy Hug Day Babu

Mohabbat mein baccho ki tarah Hona Chahiye; Jo mera hai toh mera hi h Kisi aur ko kyu du… Happy Hug Day

Meri zindagi meri jaan ho tum, Mere sukoon ka dusra Naam ho tum.. Happy Hug Day

Jaise Bhi Ho Jo Bhi Ho Mere Liye Tum Hi Sabse Perfect Ho.. Happy Hug Day Jaan

Zindagi Bahut Khubsurat Hai Agar Sath Nibhane Wala Matlabi Na Ho Toh.!! Happy Hug Day

Agar Relationship Mein Ek Dusare Ko Time Doge; To Wo Kabhi Khatam Nahi Hoge.. Happy Hug Day

Image: Unsplash