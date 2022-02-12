Happy Hug Day: Funny Memes, Images, Shayari, Gifs And More

Quick links:
Image: Unsplash
As the lovebirds all around the world have already celebrated Propose Day, Chocolate Day, they are all set to celebrate 13 February as Happy Hug Day. On this day, people from all around the world meet their loved ones and express their love for each other through a warm hug. Amid the ongoing pandemic, as many aren't able to meet their lovers in person, we have a bunch of interesting Shayari, GIfs, Images, Memes, etc that will surely bridge the gap between them.
/ hey had a really bad day today. needing hugs and some funny memes. pic.twitter.com/QdAVfhSnuI— ELLIOT./ hiatus. (@VAPlORIZE) December 9, 2021
Happy National Hugging Day 😅😂😓🤣— 9X Jhakaas (@9XJhakaas) January 21, 2022
Hug I want v/s Hug that I get #funny #hug #failure#fail #meme #nothingpersonal#like #share #follow #contribute pic.twitter.com/O7HjlXHQsG
Happy Birthday Gabs! @MorbyLeto queen of memes and edits, sending you a big hug and best wishes, have a fab day! 💖💞💓 pic.twitter.com/wNY2N2K7QC— Beyond the Horizon (@verity95) July 17, 2020
Happy Hug Day #NishantBhat.— Not_Your_Ordinary_Cat 💜 (@DHippergekar) February 11, 2022
This is cute🧡#NishantSquad pic.twitter.com/Yy6AmzXu81
Happy #hugday 😂😭 pic.twitter.com/3u9eKU55eQ— Sai Sugnesh (@sugwooo) February 12, 2020
