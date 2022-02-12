Last Updated:

Happy Hug Day: Funny Memes, Images, Shayari, Gifs And More

On the special occasion of Happy Hug Day 2022, read further ahead to explore funny memes, Shayari, gifs and more to exchange with your loved ones. Take a look.

Hug Day images, quotes, shayari

As the lovebirds all around the world have already celebrated Propose Day, Chocolate Day, they are all set to celebrate 13 February as Happy Hug Day. On this day, people from all around the world meet their loved ones and express their love for each other through a warm hug. Amid the ongoing pandemic, as many aren't able to meet their lovers in person, we have a bunch of interesting Shayari, GIfs, Images, Memes, etc that will surely bridge the gap between them. 

Hug Day Funny Memes

Happy Hug Day Shayari 

  • There is one gift in this world giving which is as good as receiving. And I give it to you today. Happy hug day!
  • A hug is an amazing thing. It’s just the perfect way to show the love we’re feeling but can’t find the words to say. That’s what people do who love you. They put their arms around you and love you when you’re not so lovable.
  • Zindagi Bahut Khubsurat Hai Agar Sath Nibhane Wala Matlabi Na Ho Toh.!! Happy Hug Day
  • Agar Relationship Mein Ek Dusare Ko Time Doge; To Wo Kabhi Khatam Nahi Hoge.. Happy Hug Day
  • A hug is a handshake from the heart and I am sure it will help you feel calm and happy.

