Happy Hug Day: When Is Hug Day? Significance, Unique Hug Day Ideas And More

Image: Instagram/@_itz_maira2
The couples have been celebrating the month of love with full excitement and joy. Valentine's week begins with Rose day on February 7, followed by Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day, Kiss Day and, finally, Valentine’s Day on February 14. The day is celebrated to honour Saint Valentine, a Catholic clergyman, who lived in Rome in the third century. After Promise Day, the love birds celebrate Hug Day on February 12.
Hug Day is part of Valentine's Week celebrations. On this day people show their affection for each other with a warm hug. The day's significance lies in its name itself. Couples on this day are supposed to share at least one embrace. According to a scientific fact, hugging someone for a long time stimulates the release of oxytocin in the brain. Science states that a hug can make a person instantly happy.
Hug Day is the most celebrated day of the Valentine's Week and don't worry if you don't have a partner, celebrate the day with your friends and family. A normal hug gives a sense of safety to your loved ones.
Here are some of the ideas you can use to celebrate the day with your partners:
A cushion is one of the best ideas to gift to your loved ones on Hug Day. You can find a perfect cushion for your partner online, where several options are available. Just throw in a printed coffee mug with a cute selfie of the two of you together and watch the smiles.
A mug and that too personalized is the icing on the cake. Gift your partner a personalized mug with a photo of you two imprinted on it.
You can gift a bunch of fresh, bright flowers too. It's not always necessary for boys to send the flowers, even girls can do the same to make their partner feel special.
Here are some of the best greetings that you can sent it to your loved ones on Hug Day:
