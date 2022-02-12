Happy Kiss Day 2022: When Is Kiss Day? Significance, Unique Gift Ideas, & More

Kiss Day is celebrated every year as a part of Valentine's Week. Valentine's week begins with Rose day on February 7, followed by Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day, Kiss Day and, finally, Valentine’s Day on February 14. The day is celebrated to honour Saint Valentine, a Catholic clergyman, who lived in Rome in the third century. After Hug Day, there comes Kiss Day on February 13. A kiss is a unique and very intimate gesture to express feelings and emotions to special ones.

Kiss Day Significance

Kiss Day is celebrated as couples express their love for one another by kissing each other. A simple kiss can make your partner's day this Valentine Week. According to a scientific fact, kissing releases ‘happy hormones’ called Oxytocin, Dopamine and Serotonin. These hormones are released when one experiences pleasure, hence reducing stress hormones in the body called Cortisol levels.

Kiss on Forehead

A forehead kiss reflects an emotional connection which can be between parents, love partners, friends and others you adore. It symbolises respect and helps to show how much your partner is important to you.

Kiss on Cheek

A cheek kiss symbolises affection. These kisses can be shared between friends, parents or your partners. It means that you are fond of that person.

Kiss on lips

A lip kiss is considered to be a romantic kiss that is shared between two partners. The first kiss on the lips is absolutely the most special one.

Kiss day gift ideas

One can also do something special in order to express emotions to the partner. Here are some of the gift ideas for the special day.

Printed cushion

A printed cushion would be the best gift to give to the loved one. The customized cushion with some quote printed over it or the partner's picture on it would be the perfect one.

Flowery Kiss of Love

A lip-shaped arrangement or a heart-shaped one will exude passion, romance, and determination of love. Get this arrangement customized with more red roses and less number of white roses, for example, 500 red roses and 150 white ones.

Reasons Why I Love You Card

One can write the maximum number of reasons stating why they love your partner. This gesture will definitely be appreciated if it is a genuine connection with someone special.

Kiss Me Valentine Cake

A cake customized which says, "Kiss Me". Don't be shy as this is the right way to ask someone the same. Enjoy the cake and spend quality time with the special one!

Image: Instagram/@marysusanhenry