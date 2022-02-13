Happy Kiss Day 2022: Wishes, Quotes, Images, Good Morning Wishes, Shayari And Greetings

Valentine's week is nearing its end, however, the world is yet to witness a few more romantic days before the day of romance finally arrives. Speaking of which, Sunday, February 13 marks the celebration of one of the purest and sweetest gestures i.e a passionate kiss. A romatic kiss doesn't only bring back the spark of a relationship but it also revives special moments between lovers. However, amid the pandemic situation, not everyone might get a chance to meet their partners. Hence, here we have compiled special Kiss Day wishes, Kiss Day quotes, Kiss Day images and more that one can send across to mark this special day.

Kiss Day wishes

Happy kiss day! Kissing you right on your lips is the loveliest experience of my life.

Just a kiss makes my day, a peck on the cheek every morning brightens up the day. Happy kiss day baby!

I feel like I'm in heaven when my lips touch yours. Happy Kiss Day 2022

Kissing you right on your lips is the best feeling of my life. Happy Kiss Day!

I feel safe when you are by my side and I miss you when you don’t kiss me. Happy Kiss Day 2022

I wish when the sun meets the sky, your lips meet mine. Happy Kiss Day 2022!

The moment my lips touch yours, I feel heavenly. Happy Kiss Day!

The moment we kiss each other is the moment I want to pause forever. Happy Kiss Day!

Let your lips touch mine and be grateful to God for giving us each other. Happy Kiss Day!

Today I open my heart and soul to let you know how much I love you. Happy Kiss Day!

Kiss Day quotes

“Kiss me, and you will see how important I am.” — Sylvia Plath

“I’m oxygen and he’s dying to breathe.” — Tahereh Mafi

“The sunlight claps the earth, and the moonbeams kiss the sea: what are all these kissings worth, if thou kiss, not me?” — Percy Bysshe Shelley

“Make me immortal with a kiss.” — Christopher Marlowe

“A kiss is a secret which takes the lips for the ear.” — Edmond Rostand

“It’s the kind of kiss that inspires stars to climb into the sky and light up the world.” — Tahereh Mafi

“I didn’t want to kiss you goodbye — that was the trouble — I wanted to kiss you good night — and there’s a lot of difference.” — Ernest Hemingway

“A kiss is a lovely trick designed by nature to stop speech when words become superfluous.” — Ingrid Bergman

“Where should one use perfume?” a young woman asked. “Wherever one wants to be kissed.” — Coco Chanel

“Close your eyes and I’ll kiss you, Tomorrow I’ll miss you.” — Paul McCartney

“Because there’s nothing more beautiful than the way the ocean refuses to stop kissing the shoreline, no matter how many times it’s sent away.” — Sarah Kay

Kiss Day shayaris

Behta chhod diya hai, khud ko tere ishq ke samandar me, ab teri marzi, hath thaam le ya doob jane de.

Naa aap kuch karna na hum kuch karenge, Aap bhi chup rhna hum bhi chup rhenge, Ek-dooje ko hum apni baho me bharenge, Fir ek pyaari-si kiss karenge.

Mohabbat ke rang me doobi sham ho, Ek nayi-si shuruaat ka paigaam ho, Mile tere hoth mere hotho se aise, Jaise mere hoth tere hi naam ho.

Pyaar ka tufan jab bhi seene me uthta hai, Tumhe choom ke gale lagane ko jee chahta hai.

Jabse meri mohabbat badha rahi hai, Unke labo ko chhune ki, Meri hasrat badh rahi hai.

Kiss Day Images

(Image: Unsplash)