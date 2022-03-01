Happy Maha Shivratri 2022: Good Morning Shivratri Images, Quotes, Wishes, Messages & Pics

Quick links:
Maha Shivratri is one of the biggest Hindu festivals celebrated all across India. On the auspicious day, Lord Shiva and Parvati were believed to have got married, thus, this day holds immense significance for the Hindu calendar. Maha Shivratri literally translates to the great night wherein Lord Shiva is celebrated with a lot of grandeur by his devotees. Maha Shivratri 2022 will be celebrated on March 1. As we mark the auspicious day, we have curated a list of Happy Maha Shivratri images, messages and quotes.
