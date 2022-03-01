Happy Maha Shivratri 2022: Good Morning Shivratri Images, Quotes, Wishes, Messages & Pics

Maha Shivratri is one of the biggest Hindu festivals celebrated all across India. On the auspicious day, Lord Shiva and Parvati were believed to have got married, thus, this day holds immense significance for the Hindu calendar. Maha Shivratri literally translates to the great night wherein Lord Shiva is celebrated with a lot of grandeur by his devotees. Maha Shivratri 2022 will be celebrated on March 1. As we mark the auspicious day, we have curated a list of Happy Maha Shivratri images, messages and quotes. Good Morning Maha Shivratri Images Maha Shivratri is one of the most auspicious festivals of Hindus and is dedicated to Lord Shiva. #Mahashivratri #nuclearwar pic.twitter.com/v3RS6OEuvG — प्रिया यादव (@yadav4priya) February 28, 2022 Let’s spend the night of Shivratri by enchanting the name of Lord Shiva and seek his divine blessings! Happy Mahashivratri wishes to you.#Mahashivratri #Shivratri pic.twitter.com/JuZG9l9Yht — Mikhil Bhat (@Mikhil_Bhat) February 28, 2022 Legend has it that…



After many millennia in meditation, one day Shiva became one with Kailash. He became like a mountain – absolutely still. That day is #Mahashivratri.



All movement in him stopped & he became utterly still, so ascetics see this as the night of stillness. 🖤 pic.twitter.com/7cxRoqjyX7 — Isha Sacred Walks (@IshaSacredWalks) February 27, 2022 One more day before #Mahashivratri

Will you be there ? 🙏 pic.twitter.com/2l7fxnU9E8 — Adrien (@AdrienMollo) February 28, 2022 Happy Maha Shivratri quotes and wishes Shivji, I pray to you for all the people in this world. Please give everyone happiness, peace, and lots of smiles. This is my prayer for today. Om Namah Shivay!!

May Lord Shiva remind you of all the strengths you possess to work harder in life and achieve what you desire. Happy Maha Shivratri to you.

Experience the mystical beauty on the auspicious night of Maha Shivratri and feel Lord Shiva's divine presence. Here's wishing you and your family ahead of Maha Shivratri.

May the blessings of Lord Shiva always stay with you and your family. Here's wishing you ahead of Maha Shivratri!

Discover your hidden potential and the inner self as you meditate on the thought of reaching closer to Lord Shiva on the occasion of Maha Shivratri.

May you be showered with Lord Shiva's choicest blessings on the auspicious day of Maha Shivratri. Happy Maha Shivratri messages Shiv Ji ka vaas ho, Sankton ka naash ho, Har ghar me sukh-shaanti ka vaas ho, OM Namah Shivaya. Happy Maha Shivratri

Aapko aur aapki pariwar ko Maha Shivratri ki dheron shubh kamnayein.

OM Namah Shivaya. Baba Bholenath Ki Jai. Hara Hara Mahadev. Meri or se aapko aur aapke pariwar ko Maha Shivratri ki dheron shubh kamnayein.

Here's wishing you and your loved ones ahead of Maha Shivratri. May Lord Shiva shower you all with his choicest blessings.

Today is the auspicious day of Lord Shiva. Celebrate it with joy of heart and help people understand the values of Lord Shiva. Happy Maha Shivratri 2022.

The mere utterance of OM Namah Shivaya with utmost devotion is enough to make you feel the power of God within you. Happy Maha Shivratri to you. Image: Unsplash

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.