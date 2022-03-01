Last Updated:

Happy Mahashivratri 2022 Rangoli Designs: Easy Rangoli Designs For Maha Shivratri

On the auspicious occasion of Happy Mahashivratri 2022, celebrate the day with your loved ones and deck up your house with these easy rangoli designs.

Mahashivratri Rangoli Design

Image: Unsplash


Mahashivratri is among the auspicious Hindu festivals celebrated with enthusiasm. It marks the celebration of Lord Shiva and Parvati's wedding. According to the Hindu Calendar, it falls on the fourteenth day or the Chaturdashi Tithi during Krishna Paksha. Mahashivratri is considered as the night of convergence of Shiva and Shakti. This year, Mahashivratri falls on Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Here's how you can deck up your place with easy rangoli designs. 

Rangoli Designs for Mahashivratri 2022

 

Image: Unsplash

