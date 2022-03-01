Quick links:
Image: Unsplash
Mahashivratri is among the auspicious Hindu festivals celebrated with enthusiasm. It marks the celebration of Lord Shiva and Parvati's wedding. According to the Hindu Calendar, it falls on the fourteenth day or the Chaturdashi Tithi during Krishna Paksha. Mahashivratri is considered as the night of convergence of Shiva and Shakti. This year, Mahashivratri falls on Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Here's how you can deck up your place with easy rangoli designs.
