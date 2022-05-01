Last Updated:

Happy Maharashtra Day 2022: Wishes, Images, Greetings, Quotes, GIFs & WhatsApp Status

Maharashtra Day is celebrated on May 1 every year as it commemorates the day the state came into being in 1960 and is observed as a public holiday. People from the state celebrate the special day by sending Happy Maharashtra Day 2022 wishes to their near and dear ones. Here are some images, wishes and quotes with which you can extend you best on the occasion of Maharashtra Day 2022.

Happy Maharashtra Day wishes

Best wishes to the people of Maharashtra. May this state will progress with new developments in the years to come. Long Live Maharashtra.

On the occasion of Maharashtra Day, let us join hands to make these celebrations memorable. Warm greetings on the occasion to you and your family.

Sending warm wishes and greetings to you and your family on this day. Happy Maharashtra Day.

Maharashtra has been the land of Maratha warriors who couragously fought their enemies. Let us always follow their footsteps. Happy Maharashtra Day 2022

Maharashtra is a tune. It must be sung together. Happy Maharashtra Day

Happy Maharashtra Day 2022 Images

Maharashtra Day WhatsApp status

Maharashtra Day quotes

Constitution gave us faith, freedom and peace. So, let’s celebrate this day with pride

I love my nation, I love my India, I love my freedom, I love my Maharashtra

Let us all remember the golden heritage of our state and feel proud to be a part of Maharashtra in India

Justice, brotherhood and love are the songs in our heart, Let’s join hands on Maharashtra Day

Freedom in mind, strength in words, pureness in our blood, pride in our souls, zeal in our hearts, let's celebrate the spirit of Maharashtra.

