Happy Mahashivratri 2022 Images: Gifs, Wishes, Pictures, WhatsApp Status & Video Download

Mahashivratri is one of greatest Hindu festivals celebrated with great zeal and enthusiasm. It marks the celebration of the marriage of Lord Shiva and Parvati. According to the Hindu Calendar, it falls on the fourteenth day or the Chaturdashi Tithi during Krishna Paksha. The festival happens only once in every year which marks the end of winter days as spring commences. As per mythology, Mahashivratri is considered as the night of convergence of Shiva and Shakti. This year, Maha Shivaratri falls on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

On this auspicious day, greet your loved ones by sending blessings and good wishes through messages. Here is a compilation of Mahashivratri wishes in English for you.

May Lord Shiva shower upon you all his choicest endowments on this Maha Shivratri, Jai Shiva Shankar. Mahashivratri wishes for you and your family.

A day when positivity wins over negativity! Har Har Mahadeva, Happy Maha Shivratri wishes for you and your family.

Lord Shiva fills into us his divine blessings and gives us solidarity to move forward with truth, purity, and divinity. Har Har Mahadev! Mahashivratri wishes for you and your family.

May Lord Shiva guide you all your life! Sending you my best Mahashivratri wishes.

May Shiva favour you with great wellbeing, joy and success, Om Namah Shivay! Happy Mahashivratri wishes from my family to yours.

May the divine glory remind you of your capabilities, and help you in attaining success. Happy Mahashivratri wishes to you.

May Lord Shiva answer all yours and his blessings may always be with you. Happy Mahashivratri wishes to you.

May lord shiva shower his blessings on you and your family. May you be surrounded with his eternal love and strength. Happy Mahashivratri wishes.

Let’s spend the night of Shivratri by enchanting the name of Lord Shiva and seek his divine blessings! Happy Mahashivratri wishes to you.

On this auspicious occasion, the blessings of Shiva Shankar be with all of you. May his glorious divine and merciful attributes remind us of our own abilities and strive to lift ourselves to heights. Mahashivratri wishes to you and your family.

Image: Unsplash