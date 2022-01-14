Last Updated:

Happy Makar Sankranti 2022: Good Morning Makar Sankranti Wishes, Images & Greetings

Makar Sankranti is observed all over India on January 14, this auspicious day signifies the end of winter and the start of longer days.

Good Morning Makar Sankranti Wishes

Image: @PIBBhubaneswar/Twitter


Makar Sankranti is observed all over India on January 14. This auspicious day signifies the end of winter and the start of longer days. The Sun moves from the Dakshinayana (South) to the Uttarayana (North) hemisphere on this day, signalling the end of the winter season. The event honours Lord Surya, the Sun God, and commemorates the entrance of the sun in Makara rashi (Capricorn). Makar Sankranti, unlike most Indian festivals, is observed on the solar rather than the lunar calendar. This is considered the Uttarayan, or auspicious time, by Hindus.

The day begins with taking bath in the Ganges' sacred waters, followed by the offering of food and sweets to the sun god. Khichdi is a staple of home-cooked Makar Sankranti celebrations. In many parts of India, it is known by different names as it is known as Lohri in Punjab and parts of Haryana. People clean and decorate their homes on this day to welcome wealth. People wish their friends and family on this day. Here we have compiled a list of best wishes that people can send to their loved ones to mark the occassion.

Good morning Makar Sankranti wishes

May this Makar Sankranti fill your life with joy, happiness, and love. Wishing you and your family a very Happy Makar Sankranti!

On this auspicious day of Makar Sankranti, I wish you are blessed with happiness, peace, and prosperity. Happy Makar Sankranti!

Let this festive season bring with it endless happiness and joy. Happy Makar Sankranti!

May the God of the Sun brings sunshine and happiness to fill your life and home. Happy Makar Sankranti!

The sun rises with hope, kites fly enthusiastically in the sky, and the crops are ready to be harvested on Makar Sankranti, all signifying hope, joy, and abundance. Happy Sankranti.

The skies are filled with kites and colors, the faces are filled with smiles, and the hearts are filled with happiness – Makar Sankranti is here!

With the first festival of the year, may the world become a better place for us to live and rejoice. Happy Makar Sankranti.

Good Morning Makar Sankranti images

Image: @PIBBhubaneswar/Twitter

