Happy Makar Sankranti 2022: Wishes, Images, Messages & Quotes To Share With Loved Ones

After the harvest festival Lohri, Makar Sankranti 2022 is almost here. The auspicious festival is dedicated to the sun god and is celebrated all over the country with a lot of pomp and grandeur. The festival signifies a change in season, as from this day the Sun begins its movement from Dakshinayana (South) to Uttarayana (North) hemisphere, marking the official end of winters.
To dwell into the festive fervor and gusto, people are seen scrolling through some of the best wishes to send it to their loved ones. On this joyous festival, the day starts with a dip in the holy waters of the Ganges, and then food and sweets are offered to the sun god and worshipped. Khichdi forms an important part of Makar Sankranti celebrations which are prepared at home. On this occasion, we have curated some best wishes that you can send your loved ones so that they can usher the festive vibes.
May this harvest festival help you reap a lot of success and happiness in your life. Happy Makar Sankranti!
On this auspicious day dedicated to harvesting, I hope that the almighty give you the strength to harvest all the happiness and success that you and your family deserve. Happy Makar Sankranti!
Let this Makar Sankranti, sadness leave, and prosperity stay forever in your homes.
On this auspicious day of Makar Sankranti, I wish you are blessed with happiness, peace, and prosperity. Happy Makar Sankranti!
