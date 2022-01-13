Happy Makar Sankranti 2022: Wishes, Images, Messages & Quotes To Share With Loved Ones

After the harvest festival Lohri, Makar Sankranti 2022 is almost here. The auspicious festival is dedicated to the sun god and is celebrated all over the country with a lot of pomp and grandeur. The festival signifies a change in season, as from this day the Sun begins its movement from Dakshinayana (South) to Uttarayana (North) hemisphere, marking the official end of winters.



To dwell into the festive fervor and gusto, people are seen scrolling through some of the best wishes to send it to their loved ones. On this joyous festival, the day starts with a dip in the holy waters of the Ganges, and then food and sweets are offered to the sun god and worshipped. Khichdi forms an important part of Makar Sankranti celebrations which are prepared at home. On this occasion, we have curated some best wishes that you can send your loved ones so that they can usher the festive vibes.

Makar Sankranti 2022 wishes

May this harvest festival help you reap a lot of success and happiness in your life. Happy Makar Sankranti!

On this auspicious day dedicated to harvesting, I hope that the almighty give you the strength to harvest all the happiness and success that you and your family deserve. Happy Makar Sankranti! READ | Makar Sankranti 2022: Simple tips and tricks for making greeting cards at home

Let this Makar Sankranti, sadness leave, and prosperity stay forever in your homes.

On this auspicious day of Makar Sankranti, I wish you are blessed with happiness, peace, and prosperity. Happy Makar Sankranti! READ | Ban on devotees taking dip in Ganga on Makar Sankranti

Hope this Makar Sankranti connects you to the brightest of moments. And may you reach new heights just as the kites do on this auspicious occasion adding charm to your celebration. Happy Makar Sankranti!

Have a cheerful Uttarayan, and may God bless you and your family with every bit of happiness, prosperity, and kindness in the world! Happy Makar Sankranti 2022.

Makar Sankranti 2022 quotes

“A new beginning. A new destination, with happiness or sorrow, with pain or pleasure.”

“This Makar Sankranthi all your dreams come true and you will get a new hike of success. “

“Worship the Lord sun and fly the kite and celebrate the day, as this is the season of harvest.”

“Look outside, it is so pleasant. Sun smiling for you, trees dancing for you, birds singing for you because I requested them all to wish you.”

“I may be far away, but the warmth of my wishes will surely reach you.”

“With great devotion, fervor, and Gaiety, with rays of joy and hope, wish you and your family Happy Makar Sankranti.”

Makar Sankranti 2022 images

IMAGE: Shutterstock