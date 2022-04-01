Happy Navratri 2022: Chaitra Navratri Wishes, Greetings And Messages In English & Hindi

Chaitra Navratri is one of the many Indian festivals celebrated with great zeal and enthusiasm across the country. It is a nine-day long occasion that honours the nine avatars of Goddess Durga. Chaitra Navratri generally falls in the month of March or April, every year. This year it begins on April 2 and ends on April 11. The last day of the festival is celebrated as Ram Navami, the birth of Lord Ram. As Chaitra Navratri 2022 nears, we have curated a list of Chaitra Navratri wishes, greetings and messages in English and Hindi for you to send across.

Chaitra Navratri wishes and greetings

Happiness, peace, good health, wealth, prosperity and harmony – let Goddess Durga bring it all to your life. Happy Chaitra Navratri.

May Maa Durga bestow upon you and your family nine forms of blessings- Fame, Name, Wealth, Prosperity, Happiness, Education, Health, Power, and Commitment. Happy Navratri!

May all the Devis are always there to empower us with the strength to face the challenges in our lives. Warm greetings on Chaitra Navratri to all.

The occasion of Chaitra Navratri reminds us of all the blessings our Goddesses shower on us. Warm greetings to everyone on this auspicious occasion.

May you are blessed with good health and great fortune, amazing success and fantastic life. Warm wishes on the occasion of Chaitra Navratri.

May the auspicious occasion of Chaitra Navratri put an end to all the problems and negativities that surround you. Warm wishes on Chaitra Navratri.

May Maa Durga is always there to bless you with all the strength you need to make your dreams come true. Happy Chaitra Navratri to you.

On the occasion of Chaitra Navratri, I pray that Maa Durga is always there by your side to guide you and keep you protected from all the negativities around you. Happy Chaitra Navratri.

Devi-Mahatmayam has special meaning for spirituality, With illumination, wisdom, strength – to freedom finally!

Celebrate Chaitra Navratri with devotion, prosperity and happiness. Let the divine power bless you with all that you strive for.

Maa Durga, give as much power you have to all girls to protect themselves from the invisible rakshasas on earth.

Maa Durga ka sada rahe ashirvad; dhan, samridhi, sukh aur kamiyabi ka de aapko aashirvad; Navrati ki nau raatein roshan kar dein aapka Jeevan.

Maata ke charano mein sukh aur sansar hai; Maata ke charnon mein khushiyan apram paar hai; Navratri ki shubh avsar par aapko dher saari badhaiyan.

Chaitra Navratri messages

Navratri, the festival of nine days and nine nights, comes as an event to kindle our spirits and imbibe new confidence in us.

May the Navratri bring hope and inspiration to your home and life. Happy Navratri to everyone.

May Maa Durga bestow you and your family with 9 forms of blessings- fame, name, wealth, prosperity, happiness, education, health, power and commitment. Happy Navratri!

May the goddess Durga usher happiness, peace, and positivity throughout the year. Have a wonderful Navratri.

The time has come to welcome the nine Shaktis into our lives and seek their blessings for a happy and prosperous life. Wishing you and your family a Happy Navratri.

Happy Chaitra Navratri. Let darkness pass and the road be paved with happiness and prosperity.

Wishing a very Happy Chaitra Navratri to you. May Maa Durga is always there to impart you with great strength to fight all your challenges.

On the occasion of Chaitra Navratri, I wish the Goddess Durga is there to shower her blessings and love on your and your family. A very Happy Chaitra Navratri to you.

May the celebrations of Chaitra Navratri surround you with positivity and bring you immense joy. Wishing a blessed Chaitra Navratri 2022 to you.

May Maa Durga is there is to empower you with the strength to face difficulties and problems in life and emerge a winner. Happy Chaitra Navratri to you.

Warm wishes on the occasion of Chaitra Navratri to you. May this auspicious occasion bring into your life prosperity, happiness and success.

Happy Navratri wishes in Hindi

मां की आराधना का ये पर्व है,

मां के नौ रूपों की भक्ति का पर्व है,

बिगड़े काम बनाने का पर्व है,

भक्ति का दिया दिल में जलाने का पर्व है

चैत्र नवरात्रि की शुभकामनाएं।

सारा जहान है जिसकी शरण में

नमन है उस मां के चरण में,

हम हैं उस मां के चरणों की धूल,

आओ मिलकर मां को चढ़ाएं श्रद्धा के फूल।

शुभ नवरात्रि 2022

लक्ष्मी का हाथ हो,

सरस्वती का साथ हो,

गणेश का निवास हो,

और माँ दुर्गा के आशीर्वाद से

आपके जीवन में प्रकाश ही प्रकाश हो….

हैप्पी नवरात्रि

सर्वमंगल मांगल्ये शिवे सर्वार्थ साधिके।

शरण्ये त्र्यंबके गौरी नारायणि नमोऽस्तुते।। Happy Navratri 2022

लाल रंग की चुनरी से सजा मां का दरबार, हर्षित हुआ मन, पुलकित हुआ संसार,

नन्हें-नन्हें कदमों से मां आयें आपके घर- द्वार। Happy Navratri 2022

हो जाओ तैयार, मां अम्बे आने वाली है,

सजा लो दरबार मां अम्बे आने वाली हैं,

तन, मन और जीवन हो जायेगा पावन,

मां के कदमो की आहट से गूंज उठेगा आंगन

नवरात्रि की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं

नव कल्पना

नव ज्योत्सना

नव शक्ति

नव अराधना

नवरात्रि के पावन पर्व पर पूरी हो आपकी हर मनोकामना।

क्या है पापी क्या है घमंडी

माँ के दर पर सभी शीश झुकाते

मिलता है चैन तेरे दर पे मैया

झोली भरके सभी है जाते

नवरात्रि की हार्दिक बधाई

Happy Navratri Images

Image: Shutterstock