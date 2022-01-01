Happy New Year 2022: Good Morning Happy New Year 2022 Wishes, Images And Greetings

As we head into the New Year, 2022, it's a hope for all the new opportunities and beginnings. The past two years were really tough for all of us as the world was hit by the deadly Coronavirus. Due to the continuous lockdowns that had been imposed ever since the start of the COVID pandemic, people had been struggling to meet their family and friends. Currently, most Indian states have announced night curfew restrictions considering the rising COVID and Omicron cases. However, the New Year comes with a new chapter and it's time to start 2022 anew with family, friends and close ones. Here are some of the interesting wishes, messages, quotes, pictures, greetings, quotes to share on New Year's Day.

Happy New Year 'Good Morning' quotes:

"And now we welcome the new year, full of things that have never been"-Rainer Maria Rilke

“What the new year brings to you will depend a great deal on what you bring to the new year.” -Vern McLellan

“You are never too old to set another goal or to dream a new dream.” -C.S. Lewis

“On New Year’s Eve, the whole world celebrates the fact that a date changes. Let us celebrate the dates on which we change the world.” -Akilnathan Logeswaran

“For last year’s words belong to last year’s language, and next year’s words await another voice.” -T.S. Eliot

Happy New Year Wishes, greetings:

Try to relax in the New Year…and don’t think about all of the resolutions you’re supposed to be starting!

I wish you every success this year. I hope that you will find joy and success in all walks of life. Happy New Year 2022!

In the hope that every New Year’s Day will be beautiful, happy, fun, exciting, and, above all, productive. Happy New Year!

Happy New Year! Best wishes for peace and prosperity in 2022.

"In the New Year, never forget to thank your past years because they enabled you to reach today! Without the stairs of the past, you cannot arrive at the future!" Happy New Year!

New Year Images:

