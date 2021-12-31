Happy New Year 2022: Happy New Year Video Download, Whatsapp Status Video And More

The entire world is immersed in the celebration of starting a new year and saying goodbye to the year 2021. With the COVID-19 pandemic causing the government to impose several restrictions and measures, the citizens have not let it damper their zeal and enthusiasm as they found numerous ways to celebrate the occasion whilst ensuring their safety. On this occasion, check out some images, WhatsApp videos, GIFs, wishes and more to share with your loved ones to wish them a Happy New Year 2022.

Happy New Year 2022: Videos, GIFs and more

Happy new year my friends...#لاصدقائي كل عام وانتم بخير.. سنة جديدة سعيده على الجميع مليئة بالافراح والمسرات وتحقيق الامنيات... pic.twitter.com/x29jVuwh9H — Shosho (@_Shoshaya_) December 31, 2021

Happy New Year 2022: WhatsApp wishes, greetings, quotes, messages and more

With a heart full of happiness and eyes full of dreams,

With the assurance of success and joy supreme,

May you welcome the new year with a big smile,

Wishing you a very Happy 2022!

Happy New Year! We may be apart today, but you are always in our hearts. Take care of yourself and stay healthy in these uncertain times. Until then, greetings from afar to health and happiness!

I wish you a Happy New Year despite these difficult times. We really wish things were different and we could visit! We hope that the New Year brings good luck and prosperity to your family and that in time, the world will be a safe place again.

We wish you a Happy New Year! We know last year was challenging, and we pray that the year ahead will bring more special moments for your family. We send all of our love and best wishes for better days.

May all your troubles last as long as my New Years’ resolutions! Good year!

Happy New Year! Let’s eat, drink and be happy for tomorrow on a diet!

In an extraordinary year, I was grateful for your extraordinary friendship … Thanks and greetings for a new beginning!

The New Year is just around the corner and I want you to embrace it with an open heart and move forward with faith, hope, and courage.

The best thing I did this year was make incredible memories with you. Cheers to making more together in 2022! Happy New Year!

Here's hoping that the New Year brings lots of new and exciting opportunities in our lives. I hope it will be our year. Happy New Year!

Image: Pixabay