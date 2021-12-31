Happy New Year 2022: Happy New Year Wishes, Images, Messages, & Quotes For New Year's Day

It is just a matter of a few hours before we bid farewell to 2021, and make room for a new year. This past year must have been hard on many of us as the world is still battling the COVID-19 pandemic while trying to keep a straight face. However, the time is to welcome 2022 with enthusiasm and optimism no matter how hard it may seem. Here, we bring you the best collection of Happy New Year wishes, images, messages, & quotes that you can send to the ones you care about in order to share your positive energy.

Best Happy New Year 2022 wishes

Out with the old, in with the new: may you be happy the whole year through. Happy New Year 2022!

Every end marks a new beginning. Keep your spirits and determination unshaken, and you shall always walk the glory road. With courage, faith and great effort, you shall achieve everything you desire. I wish you a Happy New Year 2022.

The new year has come up with endless possibilities to change your life and start a new chapter full of love, happiness and blessings.

You’re supposed to let go of the past and start new. You’re supposed to forgive all those who have hurt you and be open to new relationships, with open arms. That is why it is called the ‘New’ Year. May you have a Happy New Year 2022.

Don't forget the past, learn from it and go out strong for your dreams and future. Happy New Year my friend.

New Year messages to send to loved ones

With you around, each minute is a unique event for me. I wish you to have a year as incredible as you are.

Our friendship is like wine, and it's a new year of us getting better with age. Thank you for being you and cheers to what is coming our way.

In our perfect ways. In the ways we are beautiful. In the ways we are human. We are here. Happy New Year’s. Let’s make it ours.

I’m so grateful for your support and love this year. Here’s to many more years of friendship!

I can't believe another year has passed. Time flies when you're with the one you love most. Happy New Year!

New Year images to convey your best wishes

