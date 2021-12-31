Happy New Year 2022: Wishes, Messages, Quotes, Pics, Greetings, Facebook & WhatsApp Status

As we inch closer to the New Year 2022, it's time to start fresh by wishing our loved and dear ones with messages of hope and light. It's been a roller coaster year for many of us as the country witnessed the second wave of the COVID pandemic. And most of the states have announced night curfew considering the rising COVID and Omicron cases, it is important to keep in touch with the family and friends as we embark on a new journey. Here are some interesting wishes, messages, quotes, pictures, greetings, Facebook & Whatsapp status to share on New Year's Day.

Happy New Year 2022 Quotes

“Celebrate endings—for they precede new beginnings.”

- Jonathan Lockwood Huie

“Cheers to a new year and another chance for us to get it right".

- Oprah Winfrey

“Don’t live the same year 75 times and call it a life.”

- Robin Sharma

“Write it on your heart that every day is the best day in the year.”

- Ralph Waldo Emerson

“The magic in new beginnings is truly the most powerful of them all.”

- Josiyah Martin

“I like the dreams of the future better than the history of the past.”

-Thomas Jefferson

Happy New Year 2022 Wishes/Greetings

Seasons change; years come and go but our family grows stronger. May you have good health, lots of happiness, and a great New Year. Happy New Year 2022.

The coming year is filled with opportunity; our hopes are that you are successful in all you do over the coming year. Happy New Year 2022.

Wishing you an unprecedented, essential, socially distanced, extraordinary, happy, healthy 2022.

With a heart full of happiness and eyes full of dreams

With the assurance of success and joy supreme

May you welcome the new year with a big smile

Wishing you a very Happy 2022!

Happy New Year 2022 WhatsApp/Facebook status

In an extraordinary year, I was thankful for the support of extraordinary friends like you. Happy New Year!

Thank you for standing by my side this year. May our friendship only grow stronger as we move into 2022.

Happy New Year 2022 Pictures

Images: UNSPLASH