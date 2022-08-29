Happy Onam 2022: Wishes, Greetings, Images, Pictures, Messages, GIFs And Whatsapp Status

The auspicious festival Onam, which is marked as the harvest festival of Kerala, holds great significance for people down the south. Every year Onam is celebrated in August - September and is marked by many people across the nation. This festival represents the harvest season of the standing crops and also marks the beginning of the Malayalam year, called Kolla Varsha. People celebrate this festival by indulging in various activities including, Vallam Kali (boat race), Pulaski (tiger dances), Pookkalam (flower Rangoli). Onam 2022 is around the corner and will be observed from August 30 to September 8. It is marked by the harvest season of the standing crops.

Happy Onam wishes: Here are messages to send your near and dear ones

Here's sending warm greetings to you and your family on the wonderful occasion of Onam!

On this day, may the colour and lights of Onam bring happiness and prosperity to your home. Happy Onam!

On this auspicious day, I wish that your home be filled with joy, love, and peace. Happy Onam

I wish you a very happy Onam! Like the bright flowers of Pokkalam, may your life be filled with beautiful colours. Like the boat races of Onam, may you reach your destination with full determination. Like the elaborate feast of Onam Sadhya, may you enjoy good food every day.

I wish that the greatest King of Mahabali blesses you with good health and happiness. May all your hopes, dreams, and wishes come true. Happy Onam my dear.

Happy Onam 2022: Happy Onam images

Happy Onam Messages: Happy Onam 2022

Wish you a happy Vamana Jayanthi Let Onam spread the cheer. May Mahabali bless you today, and throughout the year. Happy Onam!

May this year’s Onam celebration brings more fun for you and your friends and family. Happy Onam!

Happy Onam 2022: Happy Onam greetings

Onam brings with it the promise of abundance, happiness, and prosperity. So may your life be filled with goodness, and may all cares and worries fade away.

Today is an occasion for people to remind themselves of the all-pervasive nature of the divine. I wish all your family members, and especially you, a Happy Onam & Thiruvonam!

