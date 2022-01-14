Happy Pongal 2022: Good Morning Happy Pongal Wishes, Images, Greetings And Status

Quick links:
Image: @Navavi_sha/Twitter
Pongal is a South Indian festival that is celebrated in the month of January for four days. This year the festival is being celebrated from January 13 to 17. It is a Tamil New Year's festival that is widely observed in Tamil Nadu and parts of Kerala. The festival is also known as Thai Pongal since it takes place in the month of Thai. People meet with their loved ones and eat some delicacies to celebrate the festival.
Bhogi, which falls on January 13, is the first day of Pongal. It falls on the same day as Lohri, a Punjabi festival. The 14th of January is Pongal's second day, commonly known as Thai Pongal. Mattu Pongal, which falls on the third day of Pongal, is a cattle-worshipping festival. Pongal Bhojanam is prepared with freshly harvested grains on the fourth day of Pongal, also known as Kaanum Pongal, is mostly for family reunions. Pongal is a more than 2,000-year-old Hindu festival that honours the Sun god, natural forces, cattle, and farmers. On this day, people pray for their friends and family happiness. We have listed some wishes that people can send to their loved ones.
