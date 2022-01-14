Happy Pongal 2022: Good Morning Happy Pongal Wishes, Images, Greetings And Status

Pongal is a South Indian festival that is celebrated in the month of January for four days. This year the festival is being celebrated from January 13 to 17. It is a Tamil New Year's festival that is widely observed in Tamil Nadu and parts of Kerala. The festival is also known as Thai Pongal since it takes place in the month of Thai. People meet with their loved ones and eat some delicacies to celebrate the festival.

Bhogi, which falls on January 13, is the first day of Pongal. It falls on the same day as Lohri, a Punjabi festival. The 14th of January is Pongal's second day, commonly known as Thai Pongal. Mattu Pongal, which falls on the third day of Pongal, is a cattle-worshipping festival. Pongal Bhojanam is prepared with freshly harvested grains on the fourth day of Pongal, also known as Kaanum Pongal, is mostly for family reunions. Pongal is a more than 2,000-year-old Hindu festival that honours the Sun god, natural forces, cattle, and farmers. On this day, people pray for their friends and family happiness. We have listed some wishes that people can send to their loved ones.

Good Morning Happy Pongal Wishes

Greetings on Pongal! May the harvest festival ensure you always have the best food and best life.

Sending my warm wishes and love to you and your family on this auspicious festive occasion. Wishing you a bright and joyful Pongal.

Let the warmth of the auspicious festival of Pongal fill your home with joy.

May the season of harvest open the door for light and happiness, and erase all troubles from your life. Wishing you and your family a very happy Pongal.

May the auspicious festival of Pongal bring you great harvests in the years to come. Happy Pongal 2022

Wish you a very Happy Pongal, Pot rice to Sun God, Sugarcane to Cow and Ox, Sweet rice to You and Me, Good milk to Friends and Family.

On this festive day, may colours of love and the sweet taste of sugarcane fill your home with lots of happiness. Happy Pongal!

My warm Pongal wishes to you, Convey my regards to everybody enjoy Pongal and feast. Happy Pongal to all

On this holy occasion, may God showers his blessings on you and your family. Happy Pongal!

Sending my warmest greetings to you and to your family and loved ones this Pongal.

