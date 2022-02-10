Last Updated:

Happy Promise Day 2022 Images: GIFs, Wishes, Pictures, Whatsapp Status & Video Download

Promise Day is the fifth day of Valentine's week and is celebrated on February 11, after the occasions of Rose Day, Propose Day, Chocolate Day, and Teddy Day. With Valentine’s Day right around the corner, individuals across the world gear up to make their special someone a meaningful promise. Here are some unique and creative ways in which you can wish your significant other a happy Promise Day with images, GIFs, videos and more.

Happy Promise Day Images

Happy Promise Day GIFs

Happy Promise Day pictures

Happy Promise Day Videos

Happy Promise Day wishes

I am forever grateful to God for having you in my life. I promise to value and honour you forever. Happy Promise Day!

Your smile is what I want to see every day for the rest of my life and I promise to do whatever it takes to ensure that smile stays on. Happy Promise Day!

My heart belongs to you and I promise to always be faithful and loving to you. Happy Promise Day to you!

I have a heart full of love for you and I promise to never break your heart no matter what life throws at us. I will always be by your side, through rain and shine. Happy Promise Day!

When I say I’ll be yours forever, it’s not a promise; I'm just stating a fact. Happy Promise Day dear!

Every breath I take is a guarantee that I will love you for as long as I live. Happy Promise Day.

Happy Promise Day Whatsapp status

