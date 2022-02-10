Happy Promise Day 2022: When Is Promise Day? Significance & How To Celebrate Promise Day?

Quick links:
The month of February is here and the Valentine's Week has also commenced, young and old couples alike anticipate this week as it leads to Valentine's Day. The fifth day of Valentine's Week is Promise Day and people promise their loved ones to stick each other through thick and thin. Although Valentine's day is celebrated across the whole world, Valentine's week is something celebrated in India only.
Promise Day is one of the days of Valentine's Week and it gives couples a chance to celebrate their love and make promises to each other. A promise can go a long way in personal relationships and it is a commitment to follow through on your word. Promises are a very important part of building relationships. Whether the relationship is with friends, family, acquaintances, strangers or even yourself, making and fulfilling promises plays an important role in each of our lives.
Promise Day is the fifth day of Valentine's Week and is celebrated every year on February 11. Promise Day is followed by Hug Day, Kiss Day and finally Valentine's Day.
Day 1: February 7th, Rose Day
Day 2: February 8th, Propose Day
Day 3: February 9th, Chocolate Day
Day 4: February 10th, Teddy Day
Day 5: February 11th, Promise Day
Day 6: February 12th, Hug Day
Day 7: February 13th, Kiss Day
Day 8: February 14th, Valentine's Day
