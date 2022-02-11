Valentine's Day 2022 is going on with full enthusiasm across the world. Many couples have been celebrating the week with their loved ones. Valentine's week begins with Rose day on February 7, followed by Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day, Kiss Day and, finally, Valentine's Day on February 14. Promise Day is celebrated on February 11, 2022. Here we have curated a list of Happy Promise Day wishes, quotes, and greetings.

Happy Promise Day Wishes and greetings

I am sending you these Promise Day Good Morning Images to remind you that I remember and abide by my promise to love you forever, my love!

It is a Promise Day Good morning and I promise to love you every morning of my life! You are my sunshine, my love!

I may not be able to be with you all the time, but I promise my heart is always with yours! Every second of my day, I think about you only and I love you so much!

You are my ocean of love and I promise to always be your ocean of love, today and forever!

Always keep these Happy Promise Day Good Morning Status Images with you! When I may not be around, just see them to remember my promise that wherever I may go, I’ll carry your love with me. I will always love you and you are the light of my life!

My Happy Promise Day Good Morning Pic is a reminder of our promise to each other, to always be best friends! We may be far away, but we will always be there for each other through thick and thin! Happy Promise Day, Best Friend!

Happy Promise Day, my love! I promise that I will never miss a single day of my life without telling you how much I love you! I will always be there for you! I will always take care of you! And I will never let you cry! I love you!

Good Morning Promise Day wishes

More than moon, I want you. More than water, I want you. More than roses, I want you. And more than me I want you. Happy Promise Day.

“Love makes no demands and has no expectations – just sincerity and trust! Happy Promise Day.”

Meeting you was luck, becoming lovers was destiny. Loving you is faith and commitment to each other. Happy Promise Day!

Genuine promises are the key to success and success is brimming with promises till one gets it and then it appears like a home from which the winged creature has flown. Happy Promise Day!

I can’t promise to solve all your problems, but I can promise, that I will never let you face the problems alone. Happy Promise Day my life!

Happy Promise Day quotes

I have a heart and it is true,

But now my heart has gone from me to you,

Promise me to take care of it just like I do,

As now I have none,

And you have two…

Happy Promise Day!

I promise to be an excellent husband, but give me a wife who, like the moon, will not appear every day in my sky.

I promise you to be the reason for your smile. I promise that I would not let a single drop of tear to roll down from your beautiful eyes. On this promise day, I promise to be by your side forever.

I can not promise to solve all your problems, I can only promise that I will never let you face them alone, Happy Promise Day

Happy Promise Day shayaris

Wada Na Karo Agar Tum Nibha Na Sako,

Chaho Na Usko Jise Tum Pa Na Sako,

Dost To Duniya Me Bahot Hote Hai,

Par Ék Khas Rakho Jiske Bina Tum Muskura Na Sako..

Promise Day Wishes To You!!!

Har Pal Ke Rishte Ka Wada Hai Tumse,

Apnapan Kuch Itna Jyada Hain Tumse,

Kabhi Na Sochna Ki Bhul Jayenge Tumhe,

Zindagi Bhar Ka Sath Denge Ye Wada Hai Tumse. Happy Promise Day

Image: Unsplash