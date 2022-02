Valentine's Week has begun and Propose Day is the second day of Valentine's Week. Propose day is a perfect occasion to confess your feelings to someone and many coupes also use this day to pop the big question. This year, Propose day will take place on Tuesday, February 08. Here are some Happy Propose Day 2022 wishes and quotes to send to your loved ones.

I was looking for a meaning in life and then God presented you before me. And I realised where I truly belong! Happy Propose Day!

Having you right beside me is already a blessing. Wishing you a lovely Propose Day!

You’re the one that gives me hope and makes me strong. You’re the one I can’t live without and the one I don’t want to lose. Happy Propose Day, my love! READ | Happy Propose Day quotes in Marathi to share with your loved ones

I always had a huge crush on you, but today I am proposing to you. Will you be my forever valentine? READ | Happy Propose Day quotes in Hindi to celebrate this special occasion

I don’t know what tomorrow wants from me, but I know that my heart won’t let you go today. Stay with me! Happy Propose Day! READ | Hilarious Propose Day memes on Twitter you must check out right away

You’re the only person I want to be with today, tomorrow, and forever. I want you with every bit of my heart! Please be mine forever! READ | Happy Propose Day 2022: Date, significance, gift ideas, Propose Day tips and more