Valentine's Week has begun and Propose Day is the second day of Valentine's Week. Propose day is a perfect occasion to confess your feelings to someone and many coupes also use this day to pop the big question. This year, Propose day will take place on Tuesday, February 08. Here are some Happy Propose Day 2022 wishes and quotes to send to your loved ones.

I was looking for a meaning in life and then God presented you before me. And I realised where I truly belong! Happy Propose Day!

Having you right beside me is already a blessing. Wishing you a lovely Propose Day!