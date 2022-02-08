Quick links:
Image: Unsplash
Valentine's Week has begun and Propose Day is the second day of Valentine's Week. Propose day is a perfect occasion to confess your feelings to someone and many coupes also use this day to pop the big question. This year, Propose day will take place on Tuesday, February 08. Here are some Happy Propose Day 2022 wishes and quotes to send to your loved ones.
Having you right beside me is already a blessing. Wishing you a lovely Propose Day!
You’re the one that gives me hope and makes me strong. You’re the one I can’t live without and the one I don’t want to lose. Happy Propose Day, my love!
I always had a huge crush on you, but today I am proposing to you. Will you be my forever valentine?
I don’t know what tomorrow wants from me, but I know that my heart won’t let you go today. Stay with me! Happy Propose Day!
You’re the only person I want to be with today, tomorrow, and forever. I want you with every bit of my heart! Please be mine forever!
You’re perfect just the way you are. You’re beautiful and unique in your own way. Let’s shape our future together because we complete each other!
"And all along I believed, I would find you, Time has brought your heart to me, I have loved you for a thousand years"- Christina Perry (Thousand Years)
"Cause all of me, Loves all of you, Love your curves and all your edges, All your perfect imperfections"- John Legend (All Of Me)
"If it's 10, 000 hours or the rest of my life, I'm gonna love you"- Justin Bieber (10000 hours)
"But I will always love you, I will always love you"- Whitney Houston ( I Will Always You)
