A tradition that honours the bond between a brother and sister, Raksha Bandhan is touted as one of the biggest festivals in India. Also known as Rakhi, the day is observed on Purnima Tithi (Full Moon day) in the month of the holy month of Shravana (a month dedicated to Lord Shiva) as per the Hindu calendar. This year, it falls on August 11 and 12.

On this day, sisters tie threads on the wrist of their brother and in return, brothers greet them with wonderful gifts. Additionally, the brothers promise to protect them, fulfil their wishes, and support them in every situation in life.

For those who are celebrating Raksha Bandhan this year, here are some wishes, messages and greetings that you can send to your loved ones on this special day:

Happy Rakhi 2022 Wishes

You are my best friend and the best gift I ever received! I know you will always be there for me. Happy Raksha Bandhan.

Dear sister, our bond is of love and togetherness. It's a thread that binds our lives and hearts. Happy Raksha Bandhan.

We were always close, looking out for each other even when life led us along different paths. Like an invisible thread, our love binds us together, making sure we'll remember where we came from and what we mean to each other. Happy Raksha Bandhan.

We giggle and we cry, we play and we fight. The moments of happiness and sorrow we share together have made our bond stronger. Wishing you a very Happy Raksha Bandhan.

Happy Raksha Bandhan 2022: Rakhi Messages

The only thing that brings tears to my eyes is missing your annoying laughter and love-filled fights. This rakhi, I am sending blessings your way!

Dear sister, on the day of Raksha Bandhan, I want to thank you for each and everything you did for me. You are a gift to my heart and a friend to my spirit. Thanks for making life so beautiful.

This Raksha Bandhan, I pray to God to give my handsome brother good health, long life, a world of happiness, positivity, peace and all that he desires. Happy Raksha Bandhan to my lovely brother!!

Sister you are like rose petals and brother is like the thorns. When a sister blooms beautifully, a brother is there is protect her so that no one plucks it. Happy Raksha Bandhan!

Happy Raksha Bandhan 2022: Rakhi Images

Happy Raksha Bandhan 2022: Rakhi WhatsApp Greetings

