Ramadan, also known as Ramazan or Ramzan in different parts of the world, is one of the most prominent festivals celebrated by Muslims. It is celebrated in the ninth month of the Islamic calendar called Hajri, which ends on Eid-ul-Fitr. Muslims celebrate the entire month by observing fasts called Roza, praying, reflecting, giving back to the community in the form of charity and being involved in humanitarian activities. They abstain from eating or drinking water from dawn to dusk for the month and offer prayers to Allah. Ramadan 2022 is expected to start on Saturday, April 2, and end on May 3.

On the occasion of Ramadan, people pray to the crescent moon for the well being of their families. On the occasion of Ramadan, here are some ways to connect with people online and send them best wishes. Check these messages and wishes to send to loved ones during the pious festival.

Happy Ramadan wishes in English

Here are some beautiful messages to wish loved ones a Happy Ramadan:

Happy Ramadan wishes in Hindi

Check these beautiful Happy Ramadan 2022 wishes in Hindi:

चांद से रोशन हो रमजान तुम्हारा

इबादत से भर जाए रोजा तुम्हारा

हर नमाज हो कबूल तुम्हारी

बस यही दुआ है खुदा से हमारी

आप सभी को रमजान मुबारक! खुशियां नसीब हो जन्नत नसीब हो

तू चाहे जिसे वो तेरे करीब हो

कुछ इस तरह हो करम अल्लाह का

मक्का और मदीना की जियारत नसीब हो

आप सभी को रमजान मुबारक! रमजान का पाक महीना आया है

साथ अपने रहमत और बरक़त लाया है

रमजान मुबारक!

Happy Ramadan 2022 greetings

Image: Shutterstock