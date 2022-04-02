Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
Ramadan, also known as Ramazan or Ramzan in different parts of the world, is one of the most prominent festivals celebrated by Muslims. It is celebrated in the ninth month of the Islamic calendar called Hajri, which ends on Eid-ul-Fitr. Muslims celebrate the entire month by observing fasts called Roza, praying, reflecting, giving back to the community in the form of charity and being involved in humanitarian activities. They abstain from eating or drinking water from dawn to dusk for the month and offer prayers to Allah. Ramadan 2022 is expected to start on Saturday, April 2, and end on May 3.
On the occasion of Ramadan, people pray to the crescent moon for the well being of their families. On the occasion of Ramadan, here are some ways to connect with people online and send them best wishes. Check these messages and wishes to send to loved ones during the pious festival.
Here are some beautiful messages to wish loved ones a Happy Ramadan:
May this Ramadan fill your heart with peace, harmony, and joy. I wish you to be protected and blessed by Almighty Allah. Ramadan Mubarak.
When the month of Ramadan starts, the gates of heaven are opened and the gates of Hell are closed and the devils are chained. Ramadan Mubarak!
Ramadan is here and it is time to engage in festivities and feasts. I pray to Allah to bless you with a joyful and beautiful Eid with your loved ones. May you enjoy better health and more prosperity. Ramadan Mubarak ho!
May Allah’s immaculate grace and exceptional wisdom conquer your life as you celebrate this holy month of Ramadan. Have a blessed and peaceful Ramadan 2022!
Check these beautiful Happy Ramadan 2022 wishes in Hindi:
