Happy Republic Day 2022: Best Republic Day Shayaris In Hindi To Share With Friends, Family

Republic Day is observed to celebrate the Indian constitution coming to effect in 1950 and the country becoming a sovereign nation free from British rule. This year, the citizens of India will celebrate the 73rd Republic Day and enjoy the parade of the troops that will take place at Rajpath in New Delhi. In the light of the rising cases of COVID-19, many people are unable to celebrate the occasion in person and have opted to wish each other via social media. To mark the occasion, here are some Shayaris in Hindi that you can share with your friends and family. Take a look at the list below.

Happy Republic Day shayaris in Hindi

वतन हमारा ऐसा कोई न छोड़ पाये

रिश्ता हमारा ऐसा कोई न तोड़ पाये

दिल एक है एक है जान हमारी

हिंदुस्तान हमारा है हम इसकी शान है

Happy Republic Day

मगर वतन से खूबसूरत कोई सनम नहीं होता ।

नोटों में भी लिपट कर, सोने में सिमटकर मरे हे कई,

मगर तिरंगे से खूबसूरत कोई कफ़न नहीं होता ।।

सारे जहां से अच्छा हिंदुस्तान हमारा, हम बुलबुले हैं उसके वो गुलसितां हमारा, परबत वो सबसे ऊंचा हमसाया आसमां का, वह संतरी हमारा वो पासबां हमारा!

ऐ मेरे वतन के लोगों तुम खूब लगा लो नारा ये शुभ दिन है हम सब का लहरा लो तिरंगा प्यारा पर मत भूलो सीमा पर वीरों ने है प्राण गंवाए कुछ याद उन्हें भी कर लो जो लौट के घर न आये…

आन देश की शान देश की देश की हम संतान है

तीन रंगों से रंगा तिरंगा अपनी ये पहेचान है गणतंत्र दिवस की हार्दिक शुभ कामनाएं .

देश भक्तो के बलिदान से ,

स्वतनत्र हुए है हम ..

कोई पूछे कौन हो ,

तो गर्व से कहेंगे .

भारतीय है हम …

आजादी का जोश कभी काम न होने देंगे

जब भी जरुरत पड़ेगी देश के लिए जान लूटा देंगे

क्योंकि भारत हमारा देश है

अब दोबारा इस पर कोई आंच न आने देंगे

जय हिन्द

Happy Republic Day!

