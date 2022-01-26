Happy Republic Day 2022: Best Republic Day Shayaris In Hindi To Share With Friends, Family

Quick links:
Republic Day is observed to celebrate the Indian constitution coming to effect in 1950 and the country becoming a sovereign nation free from British rule. This year, the citizens of India will celebrate the 73rd Republic Day and enjoy the parade of the troops that will take place at Rajpath in New Delhi. In the light of the rising cases of COVID-19, many people are unable to celebrate the occasion in person and have opted to wish each other via social media. To mark the occasion, here are some Shayaris in Hindi that you can share with your friends and family. Take a look at the list below.
आन देश की शान देश की देश की हम संतान है
तीन रंगों से रंगा तिरंगा अपनी ये पहेचान है
गणतंत्र दिवस की हार्दिक शुभ कामनाएं .
देश भक्तो के बलिदान से ,
स्वतनत्र हुए है हम ..
कोई पूछे कौन हो ,
तो गर्व से कहेंगे .
भारतीय है हम …
हैप्पी गणतंत्र दिवस
आजादी का जोश कभी काम न होने देंगे
जब भी जरुरत पड़ेगी देश के लिए जान लूटा देंगे
क्योंकि भारत हमारा देश है
अब दोबारा इस पर कोई आंच न आने देंगे
जय हिन्द
Happy Republic Day!
