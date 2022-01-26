Happy Republic Day 2022: Images, GIFs, Quotes, Messages, Wallpaper, Background, And Cards

Quick links:
Image: Pixabay
Republic Day is celebrated as a national holiday in India, commemorates the occasion on which the Constitution of India came into effect on January 26, 1950. On this day in 1950, the constitution of our country was formally adopted and India became a fully sovereign state. The Constitution was adopted by the Indian Constituent Assembly on November 26, 1949, and came into effect on January 26, 1950, with a democratic government system.
The Indian constitution is the result of the hard work and struggle of the esteemed members of the Constituent Assembly under the Presidency of Dr. Rajendra Prasad and Dr. Ambedkar, who is known as the Father of our Constitution.
Freedom in the mind, Strength in the words, Pureness in our blood, Pride in our souls, Zeal in our hearts, Let’s salute our India and the brave freedom fighters on Republic Day. Happy Republic Day 2022.
With faith in our hearts and independence in our thinkings, let's hail the Nation. Happy Republic Day
Sovereignty has not come easy, it is because of the sacrifices of our freedom fighters, so never take it for granted. I wish you a very Happy Republic Day 2022!
Freedom of thought, strength in our convictions, and pride in our heritage. Let’s salute our brave martyrs on Republic Day. Happy Republic Day!
