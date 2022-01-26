Happy Republic Day 2022: Images, GIFs, Quotes, Messages, Wallpaper, Background, And Cards

Republic Day is celebrated as a national holiday in India, commemorates the occasion on which the Constitution of India came into effect on January 26, 1950. On this day in 1950, the constitution of our country was formally adopted and India became a fully sovereign state. The Constitution was adopted by the Indian Constituent Assembly on November 26, 1949, and came into effect on January 26, 1950, with a democratic government system.

The Indian constitution is the result of the hard work and struggle of the esteemed members of the Constituent Assembly under the Presidency of Dr. Rajendra Prasad and Dr. Ambedkar, who is known as the Father of our Constitution.

Happy Republic Day quotes

"Democracy is not merely a form of government. It is primarily a mode of associated living, of conjoint communicated experience. It is essentially an attitude of respect and reverence towards fellow men." – Dr. BR Ambedkar

"Let new India arise out of peasants’ cottage, grasping the plough, out of huts, cobbler and sweeper." – Swami Vivekananda

"An eye for an eye only ends up making the whole world blind" - Mahatma Gandhi." - Mahatma Gandhi

"Every Indian should now forget that he is a Rajput, a Sikh, or a Jat. He must remember that he is an Indian." - Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

