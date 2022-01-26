Republic Day is celebrated on January 26 every year. On this day, our nation marks its 73rd year of being a sovereign and independent nation. Indian citizens gather to celebrate the day with enthusiasm by unfurling the Indian flag, watching parades and stunts performed by the Indian Army, the Indian Navy, and other military forces and professionals at Rajpath, New Delhi. Here are some of the inspirational quotes by notable Indian personalities.

Happy Republic Day 2022: Memorable quotes on India by inspirational personalities

"If yet your blood does not rage, then it is water that flows in your veins. For what is the flush of youth, if it is not of service to the motherland." - Chandrashekhar Azad

"A country's greatness lies in its undying ideals of love and sacrifice that inspire the mothers of the race." - Sarojini Naidu

“Constitution is not a mere lawyers document, it is a vehicle of Life, and its spirit is always the spirit of Age." - B.R. Ambedkar

"Courage to give, Courage to think different, courage to invent, the courage to discover the impossible, Courage to travel into an unexplored path, courage to share knowledge, the courage to remove pain, courage to reach the unreached, courage to combat problems, and succeed are the qualities of youth.” – Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam

One individual may die for an idea, but that idea will, after his death, incarnate itself in a thousand lives - Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose

"The sanctity of law can be maintained only so as long as it is the expression of the will of the people." - Bhagat Singh

"Long years ago, we made a tryst with destiny and now the time comes when we shall redeem our pledge. At the stroke of the midnight hour, when the world sleeps, India will awake to life and freedom." - Jawaharlal Nehru

“A nation’s culture resides in the hearts and in the soul of its people.” - Mahatma Gandhi

Swaraj is my birth right and I shall have it - Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak

Image: Shutterstock