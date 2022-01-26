Happy Republic Day 2022: Top 50 Wishes, Images, Status, Quotes, Messages And Greetings

Republic Day marks and celebrates the date on which the Constitution of India came into effect, that is, January 26, 1950, replacing the Government of India Act (1935) as the governing document of India. Following this, the nation turned into a newly-formed Republic. The day also marks the transition of India from an autonomous Commonwealth realm with the British Monarch. The main Republic Day celebration is held at Rajpath in New Delhi, before the President of India. On this day, soldiers perform a parade at the Rajpath as a tribute to India.

Here are some of the wishes and greetings that you can send to your friends and family on the occasion of Republic Day.

Wishes:

As we celebrate our independence, let us free our minds from deleterious thoughts. Wish you all a Happy Republic Day!

With faith in our hearts and independence in our thoughts, let's salute the Nation. Happy Republic Day!

On this special occasion, let us make a promise to our motherland that we will do all we can to enrich and preserve our heritage and our national ethos. Wishing you all a very Happy Republic Day 2022!

Happy Republic Day! No matter where we are today, India is the constant identity.

Let's join hands in building a country that our ancestors will be proud of, and our next generation will adore and cherish. Happy Republic Day!

Images:

Image: News Online

Image: Facebook

Image: Funky Life

Image: Funky Life

Status:

Image: FreePik

Image: Best Love SMS

Image: Inspirational Quotes

Image: Status B4U

Image: Medium

Quotes:

"Everything that is really great and inspiring is created by the individual who can labour in freedom." - Albert Einstein

"The weak can never forgive. Forgiveness is the attribute of the strong." - Mahatma Gandhi

"An eye for eye only ends up making the whole world blind." - Mahatma Gandhi." - Mahatma Gandhi

“Bombs and pistols do not make revolution. The sword of revolution is sharpened on the whetting stone of ideas.” - Bhagat Singh

"One individual may die for an idea, but that idea will, after his death, incarnate itself in a thousand lives." - Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose

Messages:

May our India be successful and prosperous today and always. Happy Republic Day!

Let us promise to preserve our heritage, ethos and treasures. Happy Republic Day!

Rejoice in the glory of the nation and do not forget to thank our soldiers. Happy Republic Day!

Freedom in our minds, strength in words, pride in our souls and pureness in our blood. Let’s salute our India on Republic Day.

Happy Republic Day to the heroes and the people of the nation!

Greetings:

Image: Latestly

Image: Write Name Pics

Image: Birthdaycake24

Image: Shutterstock/Representative