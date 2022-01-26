Happy Republic Day 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Greetings To Share With Family & Friends

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
Republic Day in India is celebrated on January 26 every year. This year, the nation will be marking its 73rd year of being a sovereign and independent nation. On this special day, Indian citizens come together to celebrate it with great enthusiasm by unfurling the Indian flag, watching parades and stunts performed by the Indian Army, the Indian Navy, and other military forces and professionals at Rajpath, New Delhi. Many schools, colleges, and even institutions organize various competitions such as dance, singing, debate, essay, speech, and others.
As you mark the national holiday with your family and close ones and watch the grand parade, take the opportunity to drown in the patriotic fervor on the day.
Happy Republic Day Wishes & Quotes pic.twitter.com/4avzATsy8a— Plz Keep Smile (Muskaan Pari) (@plzkeepsmile) January 21, 2022
We are Indians, first and last. Spread your wings and embrace the love of your nation. Happy Republic Day! #SyncreticIndia pic.twitter.com/EOUyukw4bp— Surya Kiran (@OmBharat2) January 25, 2022
Wish you all a Happy Republic Day!— Shivani Jakhar (@jakhar_shivani) January 25, 2022
Be proud that you live in a country that has such a rich history and heritage. Happy Republic Day! Freedom in the mind, Strength in the words, Pureness in our blood, Pride in our souls, Zeal in our hearts, Let's salute our India on Republic Day. pic.twitter.com/9lcF0IoJNX
Wishing everyone a very Happy Republic Day!#RepublicDayIndia #India pic.twitter.com/qOrEn0upsb— DataFlow Group (@DataFlowGroup) January 25, 2022
