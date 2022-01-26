Happy Republic Day 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Greetings To Share With Family & Friends

Republic Day in India is celebrated on January 26 every year. This year, the nation will be marking its 73rd year of being a sovereign and independent nation. On this special day, Indian citizens come together to celebrate it with great enthusiasm by unfurling the Indian flag, watching parades and stunts performed by the Indian Army, the Indian Navy, and other military forces and professionals at Rajpath, New Delhi. Many schools, colleges, and even institutions organize various competitions such as dance, singing, debate, essay, speech, and others.

As you mark the national holiday with your family and close ones and watch the grand parade, take the opportunity to drown in the patriotic fervor on the day.

Let’s salute the sacrifices made by freedom fighters and soldiers who made us realize the dream of an independent and unified India. Happy Republic Day!

May we always have the freedom to choose, freedom to live, and freedom to dream…

Everything that is really great and inspiring is created by the individual who can labor in freedom — Albert Einstein

Freedom is indeed the most expensive as it came after the sacrifices of our freedom fighters, so never take it for granted. Happy Republic Day 2022!

Let’s recall the sacrifice of the true heroes of the nation. Happy Republic Day 2022!

Freedom in the mind, strength in the words, pureness in our blood, Pride in our souls, zeal in our hearts, let’s salute our nation on Republic Day. Happy Republic Day 2022!

We shall never forget the freedom struggle of our brave hearts. Happy Republic Day 2022!

Let’s promise to build a nation that is strong, developed, independent, capable, and sets an example for the world. Happy Republic Day 2022!

Let’s work to enrich and preserve our heritage, ethos, and our treasure. Happy Republic Day 2022!

Be proud that you are an Indian because lucky are those who are born in this great country. Happy Republic Day 2022!

Our brave heroes waged a valiant struggle for years so that future generations could live their lives with freedom and dignity. This is a day to celebrate them and what they fought for. Wishing you all a very Happy Republic Day!

Freedom has not come easy, it is because of the sacrifices of our freedom fighters, so never take it for granted. I wish you a very Happy Republic Day 2022!

Happy Republic Day Wishes & Quotes

We are Indians, first and last. Spread your wings and embrace the love of your nation. Happy Republic Day!

Wish you all a Happy Republic Day!

Be proud that you live in a country that has such a rich history and heritage. Happy Republic Day! Freedom in the mind, Strength in the words, Pureness in our blood, Pride in our souls, Zeal in our hearts, Let's salute our India on Republic Day.

