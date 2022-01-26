Happy Republic Day 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Messages And WhatsApp Status

Republic Day is a national holiday in India and is celebrated to mark the date on which the Constitution of India came into effect on January 26, 1950. The day marks the transition of India from an autonomous Commonwealth realm of the British Monarch to an independent sovereign nation. The Constitution was adopted by the Indian Constituent Assembly on November 26, 1949, and came into effect on January 26, 1950, with a democratic government system, completing the country's transition towards becoming an independent republic. Read on to get Happy Republic Day Messages, quotes, greetings images, and more.

Happy Republic Day messages

On this day, let’s promise that we will enrich and preserve our heritage, our ethos, and our treasure. Happy Republic Day!

Independence is a wonderful gift from God. May our nation remain independent and prosperous forever. Happy Republic Day!

Today is the day to show the love we have for our nation. Happy Republic Day 2022 to all my family, friends, and people in the association.

Our brave heroes waged a valiant struggle for years so that future generations could live their lives with freedom and dignity. This is a day to celebrate them and what they fought for. Wishing you all a very Happy Republic Day!

Freedom of thought, strength in our convictions, and pride in our heritage. Let’s salute our brave this Republic Day.

Let us celebrate Republic Day by thanking those who sacrificed lives for us. Happy Republic Day

Happy Republic Day greetings

East or West, India is the best, let us strive to make it even better. Wish you all a Happy Republic Day!

Freedom in the mind, Strength in the words, Pureness in our blood, Pride in our souls, Zeal in our hearts, Let’s salute our India on Republic Day. Happy Republic Day 2022.

With faith in our hearts and independence in our thoughts, let's salute the Nation. Happy Republic Day

Freedom has not come easy, it is because of the sacrifices of our freedom fighters, so never take it for granted. I wish you a very Happy Republic Day 2022!

Freedom of thought, strength in our convictions, and pride in our heritage. Let’s salute our brave martyrs on Republic Day. Happy Republic Day!

Happy Republic Day quotes

"Democracy is not merely a form of government. It is primarily a mode of associated living, of conjoint communicated experience. It is essentially an attitude of respect and reverence towards fellow men." – Dr. BR Ambedkar

"Let new India arise out of peasants’ cottage, grasping the plow, out of huts, cobbler and sweeper." – Swami Vivekananda

"An eye for an eye only ends up making the whole world blind" - Mahatma Gandhi." - Mahatma Gandhi

"Every Indian should now forget that he is a Rajput, a Sikh, or a Jat. He must remember that he is an Indian." - Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

(Image: Pixabay)